XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, July 17

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
Come see the motley crew that oversee this zydeco-tinged, accordion-fueled Tex-Mexican bacchanal on occasion splinter-o . The Carnivaleros Trio are at Public Brewhouse tonight starting at 7 p.m. Details here.
Travel “Past the Guards of the Mausoleum” with Los Angeles, alt-rock/ synth-poppers Part Time while they share their “Visions of the Future" at Club Congress tonight. They will perform along with “The King Of Endicott” experimental/performance artist Gary Wilson starting at 7 p.m. Details here.
“Pisces poppers” Mesquite, indie/ambient trio Moontrax and singer-songwriter Chelsea Trejo converge at Wooden Tooth Records at 7:30 p.m. Details here.
A showcase of 9 different singer/songwriters every month who play 4 songs each in a round robin… More