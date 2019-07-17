The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, July 17

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 9:34 AM

click to enlarge 2nd Saturday, Tucson, AZ, Oct. 2017. Joe Fanning, Gary Mackender, Les Merrihew, Karl Hoffmann, Björgvin Benediktsson - THE CARNIVALEROS TRIO
  • The Carnivaleros Trio
  • 2nd Saturday, Tucson, AZ, Oct. 2017. Joe Fanning, Gary Mackender, Les Merrihew, Karl Hoffmann, Björgvin Benediktsson

Come see the motley crew that oversee this zydeco-tinged, accordion-fueled Tex-Mexican bacchanal on occasion splinter-o . The Carnivaleros Trio are at Public Brewhouse tonight starting at 7 p.m. Details here.

Travel “Past the Guards of the Mausoleum” with Los Angeles, alt-rock/ synth-poppers Part Time while they share their “Visions of the Future" at Club Congress tonight. They will perform along with “The King Of Endicott” experimental/performance artist Gary Wilson starting at 7 p.m. Details here.

“Pisces poppers” Mesquite, indie/ambient trio Moontrax and singer-songwriter Chelsea Trejo converge at Wooden Tooth Records at 7:30 p.m. Details here.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Ambur Wilkerson

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Beginning Silks with Nina

Beginning Silks with Nina @ Circus Sanctuary

Saturdays, 9-10:15 a.m. Continues through Aug. 10

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Tucson Songwriters Showcase

A showcase of 9 different singer/songwriters every month who play 4 songs each in a round robin… More

@ Monterey Court Third Thursday of every month, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 505 W. Miracle Mile

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. A Border Patrol Agent Reveals What It’s Really Like to Guard Migrant Children (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Kirkpatrick: Time To Impeach Trump (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Go Back Where You Came From (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Laughing Stock: Rainbows, Unicorn Farts and Fairy Dust (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. XOXO: Where to Rock, Tuesday, July 16 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation