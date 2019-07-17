The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Arts and Culture / Do This!

MOCA Monster Drawing Rally Benefit

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 9:55 AM

The Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a monster drawing rally Friday, July 26 from 6-9 p.m. 50 local artists will gather to live draw their own monster. So what is a monster? Does it have fangs? Is it faceless? Each artist's interpretation will be available for purchase for $50 each, all proceeds benefiting MOCA Tucson.
click image COURTESY PORTLAND ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy Portland Art Museum
It's a great opportunity to see the creative process in action, connect with local artists, and support the Tucson art scene.

There will be an open cash bar, food trucks, and DJ Nathan Lovelady will be playing fresh beats.

When: Friday, July 26, 6-9 p.m.
Where: MOCA Tucson
265 S Church Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701
Cost: $5 admission

