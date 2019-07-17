Wednesday, July 17, 2019
MOCA Monster Drawing Rally Benefit
By Meredith O'Neil
on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 9:55 AM
The Museum of Contemporary Art
is hosting a monster drawing rally
Friday, July 26 from 6-9 p.m. 50 local artists will gather to live draw their own monster. So what is a monster? Does it have fangs? Is it faceless? Each artist's interpretation will be available for purchase for $50 each, all proceeds benefiting MOCA Tucson.
It's a great opportunity to see the creative process in action, connect with local artists
, and support the Tucson art scene.
There will be an open cash bar, food trucks, and DJ Nathan Lovelady will be playing fresh beats.
When: Friday, July 26, 6-9 p.m.
Where: MOCA Tucson
265 S Church Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701
Cost: $5 admission
