Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Laser Stranger Things at the Flandrau Planetarium

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 1:07 PM

If you've been watching the third season of Stranger Things, you should know that the Flandrau Planetarium is doing a laser Stranger Things show. Like in Freaks and Geeks when Lindsay and her friends go to a Pink Floyd themed laser show in the episode "The Garage Door."

It might seems strange that the Flandrau Planetarium would be hosting a Stranger Things show, but laser shows have been popularly shown in planetariums since the 70s, frequented by psych and prog rock fans. A laser show is then well-paired with the retro stylings of Stranger Things.

Lay back in the reclining seats to become part of an immersive laser show experience, surrounded by colorful lights and hypnotic sound. Maybe they'll even play "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by the Clash.

COURTESY ARIZONA DAILY STAR
  • Courtesy Arizona Daily Star
Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for kids 4-17, and free for kids 3 and under.

