Cool off in your local pool
By Meredith O'Neil
With 100-plus-degree weather in full effect, it's important to know where your nearest community pool is
. There are many options scattered throughout Tucson and the cost is free to kids under 18. Adults pay just $2 to swim.
The city also offers swim classes, competitive swim team, synchronized swimming and lifeguard training among other summer programs
.
Splash pads are another popular option for cooling down. A splash pad is a play area with fountains, sprinklers and other water features that spray water. With no standing water, splash pads are great for kids because there are less safety risks than pools. Tucson has three; Catalina Park, Palo Verde Park and the Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad.
Find your closest pool below or visit the City of Tucson
to see all the summer programs they're offering this season.
