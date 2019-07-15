The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Monday, July 15, 2019

Know Your Product - Arm's Reach

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 9:57 AM

Branded as Arizona Hardcore, Arm's Reach is an apt name for this intense five-piece. Out of Phoenix, their music indeed sounds close enough to grab you. Jairus's vocals are aggressive, almost animalistic, but this doesn't stop the guitar and drums from occasionally reaching tech-death levels of complexity. Their newest release, a self-titled album released this April, fits as much punch in less than 10 minutes as many hardcore punk bands hope to achieve across multiple LPs. Arizona Hardcore is correct, this kind of power can only come from extreme heat.

See Arm's Reach with Hellhook at Club Congress. 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. 311 East Congress. Street 16+ $10-15.


Dead Kennedys Give me Convenience or Give Me Death
220px-dead_kennedys_-_give_me_convenience_or_give_me_death_cover.jpg

I grew up jamming the Dead Kennedys with my uncle and they've always been a huge influence for me musically. Lyrically they brought up a lot of political issues and the overall apathy that so many people have toward the lower class, minorities, and other various people groups with less privilege. They were also very creative and great at their instruments. – Brandon (Guitar)
220px-cromag_aoq.jpg
Cro-Mags Age of Quarrel
The riffs on that record inspired me immensely as a teen. Changed me and the way I looked at hardcore forever. It's a record that has since stayed in my rotation. – Jorge (Guitar)









Terror Always the Hard Way
220px-terror-always-the-hard-way.jpg

Finding that record my freshman year of high school, I found every song was an angry fast anthem full of raw energy. In my opinions it's underrated, heavy and still holds up. – Steven (Bass)
click to enlarge r-914444-1299693427.jpeg.jpg
Have Heart The Things We Carry
Although positive lyrics are typically not something I enjoy, The Things We Carry was a pivotal record for me as a 16-year-old. It taught me that music can stand for something more than just words on a page. – Jairus (Vocals)










Ceremony Violence Violence
220px-violence_violence.jpg
To me, this is a perfect record. The emotions it taps into are unmatched. As a drummer, I fell in love with the intensity and rawness of it. It has had a huge impact on shaping what hardcore and punk means to me. – Josh (Drums)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jeff Gardner

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Tour of the Mission Garden at Tucson's Birthplace

Tours of a re-creation on the original site of the Spanish-colonial-era walled plot that was part of… More

@ Mission Garden Saturdays Corner of Grande Avenue and Mission Lane.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Keeping Pets Cool When the Weather Gets Hot (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. A Title IX Pep Assembly (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. All Bets Are On, Voume 26: On the Women's World Cup, Megan Rapinoe and the Home Run Derby (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Gentlemen Afterdark Land On Stranger Things Soundtrack (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. It's Here! Vote Now in the Final Round of Best of Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation