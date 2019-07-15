Know Your Product - Arm's Reach

click to enlarge

Branded as Arizona Hardcore, Arm's Reach is an apt name for this intense five-piece. Out of Phoenix, their music indeed sounds close enough to grab you. Jairus's vocals are aggressive, almost animalistic, but this doesn't stop the guitar and drums from occasionally reaching tech-death levels of complexity. Their newest release, a self-titled album released this April, fits as much punch in less than 10 minutes as many hardcore punk bands hope to achieve across multiple LPs. Arizona Hardcore is correct, this kind of power can only come from extreme heat.I grew up jamming the Dead Kennedys with my uncle and they've always been a huge influence for me musically. Lyrically they brought up a lot of political issues and the overall apathy that so many people have toward the lower class, minorities, and other various people groups with less privilege. They were also very creative and great at their instruments. –The riffs on that record inspired me immensely as a teen. Changed me and the way I looked at hardcore forever. It's a record that has since stayed in my rotation. –Finding that record my freshman year of high school, I found every song was an angry fast anthem full of raw energy. In my opinions it's underrated, heavy and still holds up.Although positive lyrics are typically not something I enjoy,was a pivotal record for me as a 16-year-old. It taught me that music can stand for something more than just words on a page. –To me, this is a perfect record. The emotions it taps into are unmatched. As a drummer, I fell in love with the intensity and rawness of it. It has had a huge impact on shaping what hardcore and punk means to me. –