As we enter weeks on end of 100+ degree weather, it's important to consider our pets' comfort too. There are a few rules to follow to make sure your dog or cat enjoys the summer too, shared by the ASPCA.1. Make sure your pet has plenty of water, always.2. Never leave your dog in the car. Even when it's 70 degrees outside, the car interior can get up to 20 degrees hotter. That means that when the temperature is 100 degrees, the car can get upwards of 120. Open or cracked windows don't effectively cool down the car.3. Don't leave pets unsupervised around a pool. Not all of them are good swimmers.4. Trimming your pet's hair is okay, but shaving them may remove layers of protective fur that will keep them from sunburn or overheating.See these other rules shared by the friendly ASPCA staff.