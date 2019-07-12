All Bets Are On, Voume 26: On the Women's World Cup, Megan Rapinoe and the Home Run Derby

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak are back after a week off to break down the Women's World Cup, Megan Rapinoe's speech at their victory celebration, the Home Run Derby and the latest NBA Free Agency drama.
The dynamic duo break down Rapinoe's larger than life performance at the WWC, including her dynamic speech at Wednesday's ticker-tape parade, and discuss what it'll take for the women to earn equal pay to the U.S. mens squad.
The final segment of Friday's show breaks down the decisions of the NBA's free agency class, as well as trades involving Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis and more.
