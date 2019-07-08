The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, July 8, 2019

Soul Essential and more rocking at Hideout Saloon this month

Posted By on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 2:14 PM

The Hideout Saloon East recently announced its live music calendar for July, which includes R&B, country, rock and almost any other type of music Tucson bands are working with. 
click to enlarge 61233674_348485259144626_3482710262165798912_n.jpg

Friday, July 12
Desert Treasure
A variety cover band made for dancing! Featuring Joe DeLauro, Dave Mick, and Bruce Schoenberger.
8 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, July 13
Wendigo Crossing
This Tucson band runs the gamut from country, pop, rock and blues mixed up with a little funk.
8 p.m. to midnight

Friday, July 19
Soul Essential
Soul Essential fuses classic R&B with modern pop, and throws in a bit of Motown for good measure. Dancing is allowed!
8 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, July 20
The Q
This rock band features dynamic group vocals paired with a variety of hard rock and classic genre styles.
8 p.m. to midnight

Sunday, July 21
Frank N Steel
Returning to the Hideout, Frank N Steel are performing their own brand of country classics and original tunes.
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, July 26
Half of Twice
Performing everything from the 70s until now, Half of Twice are capable of playing hair metal, blues, pop, country, reggae, blues and more.
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 27
360 Degrees
8 p.m. to midnight

