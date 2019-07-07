The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Sunday, July 7, 2019

What ABOUT Beethoven's hair?

Posted By on Sun, Jul 7, 2019 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge beethoven_s_hair.jpg
The anniversary of Beethoven's birth is coming up... do you know he'd be 250 years old?!

To celebrate, Pima County Public Library and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra are teaming up on a special book club series in September. Book clubs at three libraries - Joel D. Valdez Main Library, Joyner-Green Valley Library, and Oro Valley Public Library - will read Beethoven's Hair and discuss it with TSO's Music Director José Luis Gomez.

Saturday, September 7 at 2 pm
Joel D. Valdez Main Library

Sunday, September 8 at 2 pm
Joyner-Green Valley Library

Tuesday, September 10 at 10 am
Oro Valley Public Library

Hailed as a "terrific story—odd, suspenseful, controversial, and ultimately rewarding" (Denver Post), the book follows a single lock of hair from Ludwig Van Beethoven, from the great composer's deathbed in 1827 to its 1994 sale at Sotheby's.

Get your copy of the book today and join us in September! The book is currently available at numerous library locations, but we expect a waitlist as we gear up for the event. Reserve your copy soon, or find it at your local bookstore!

