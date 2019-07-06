Last Chance: See Painter Rachel Nelson's Studio at Saturday's Art Walk

click image
Painter Rachel Nelson
-
Courtesy of Rachel Nelson
works with acrylic paints and encaustic, or hot wax painting. Her paintings are emotive and human, stories told through texture and color. They are sometimes bubbly or dimpled, shattered or scratched.
Since June 2017, Nelson has had a studio in the Steinfeld building where she has created many of her pieces, and taught art therapy classes.
Every first Saturday of the month, she has welcomed the public to see her work in progress and finished. This coming art walk, on Saturday, July 6, Rachel will host her last showing in her studio.
Come see her work as well as the other artists who have studios in the Steinfeld building. The First Saturday Art Walk is hosted by the Central Tucson Gallery Association
and includes other galleries as well.
Located at the Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. 6th Street on Saturday, July 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. Free.