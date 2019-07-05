The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, July 5, 2019

Arts and Culture / Do This! / Nostalgia

Collage Artist Tony Kuchar hangs his kaleidoscopic art at Tiny Town

Posted By on Fri, Jul 5, 2019 at 3:09 PM

Tony Kuchar sequesters himself among piles of vintage magazines from the 1940s through the 1980s in his studio, a pair of scissors in hand. He sifts through the pages, looking for an image he likes. 
COURTESY
  • Courtesy
"Making collage art is a very meditative experience for me," Kuchar says. "Which his probably why I enjoy it so much. I don't think or plan any piece in advance, I just find a scrap that I like and start building off of it with other scraps. No expectations, no destination. I turn my brain off and just make an art  piece that I find pleasing to look at or that speaks to me in some way. It's very therapeutic."

His recent work plays on recurring images - hands, eyes, a face. It's fragmented and kaleidoscopic.

This month, he will be hanging his work at the Tiny Town Gallery on 4th Ave. The small gallery space will host about 20 collages, all framed and for sale. The works range in size from 2"x3" to 15" by 16".

He will also be hosting a live collaging station in the space on July 12 during his art show reception. The station will be full of magazines, paper, glue, scissors, knives, etc., to collage along with Kuchar while he works through his creative process.

Tiny Town is located at 408 N. 4th Ave.
The reception and the store are open to the public, free of charge.

View Kuchar's art on Instagram at instagram.com/iamtonykuchar

