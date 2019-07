XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, July 4

click to enlarge

While the fireworks on A-Mountain once again threaten to ignite invasive plant species ablaze, DJ Herm spins pool-side at Hotel McCoy. Details here.





click to enlarge

click to enlarge

This innovative trio's repertoire fuses traditional with unconventional elements—Radiohead and Pink Floyd interpretations—into a modern jazz format. Phoenix's What's The Big Idea perform as part of the Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series. At Westward Look. Sparks are sure to fly. Details here. Finally, spinning house, DJs Atom Energy and Lunarfox take you Deeper. At Bar Passé. Details here.