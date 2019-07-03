The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, July 4

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge 64809210_1436603499815746_8942239334677872640_n.jpg

While the fireworks on A-Mountain once again threaten to ignite invasive plant species ablaze, DJ Herm spins pool-side at Hotel McCoy. Details here.

click to enlarge 61649332_2396046333780468_8878377968464822272_n.jpg
This innovative trio's repertoire fuses traditional with unconventional elements—Radiohead and Pink Floyd interpretations—into a modern jazz format. Phoenix's What's The Big Idea perform as part of the Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series. At Westward Look. Sparks are sure to fly. Details here.

click to enlarge 66045460_2531988810420189_5597574221963198464_n.jpg
Finally, spinning house, DJs Atom Energy and Lunarfox take you Deeper. At Bar Passé. Details here.

25th Anniversary Fireworks Celebration

25th Anniversary Fireworks Celebration @ AVA: Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater

Wed., July 3, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Staff Pick

25th Anniversary Fireworks Celebration

Casino Del Sol is 25 and you're invited to the party! Check out the free fireworks display…

@ AVA: Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater Wed., July 3, 8:30-9:30 p.m. Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

