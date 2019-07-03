Wednesday, July 3, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, July 4
Posted
By Ambur Wilkerson
on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 1:59 PM
click to enlarge
While the fireworks on A-Mountain once again threaten to ignite invasive plant species ablaze, DJ Herm spins pool-side at Hotel McCoy. Details here.
click to enlarge
This innovative trio's repertoire fuses traditional with unconventional elements—Radiohead and Pink Floyd interpretations—into a modern jazz format. Phoenix's What's The Big Idea perform as part of the Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series. At Westward Look. Sparks are sure to fly. Details here.
click to enlarge
Finally, spinning house, DJs Atom Energy and Lunarfox take you Deeper. At Bar Passé. Details here.
Tags: bar passe, hotel mccoy, westward lookout, dj atom energy, lunarfox, what's the big idea, dj herm, fireworks, a mountain, 4th of july, fourth of july, music, live music, live show, live shows, show, shows, Image