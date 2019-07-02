The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, July 3

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 7:39 PM

click to enlarge faun_fables.jpg

With their newest album Born of the Sun, Oakland's Faun Fables are crushing mysticism and psychedelia into fine powder with an apothecary's mortar and pestle. These theatrical art/folk rockers heed the Light of a Vaster Dark (Drag City, 2010) at Exo Bar. Hannah Yeun opens. Details here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Ambur Wilkerson

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
25th Anniversary Fireworks Celebration

25th Anniversary Fireworks Celebration @ AVA: Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater

Wed., July 3, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

25th Anniversary Fireworks Celebration

Casino Del Sol is 25 and you're invited to the party! Check out the free fireworks display… More

@ AVA: Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater Wed., July 3, 8:30-9:30 p.m. Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Supervisors' Approval Allows Eastside Bike Ranch To Get Into Gear (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. It's Here! Vote Now in the Final Round of Best of Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. 29 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: June 28 to 30 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. XOXO: Where to Rock, Monday, July 1 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. The Privatization Movement is Losing Support From Democrats and the Occasional Billionaire (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation