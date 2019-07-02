XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, July 3

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
With their newest album Born of the Sun, Oakland's Faun Fables are crushing mysticism and psychedelia into fine powder with an apothecary's mortar and pestle. These theatrical art/folk rockers heed the Light of a Vaster Dark (Drag City, 2010) at Exo Bar. Hannah Yeun opens. Details here.
