The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Friday, June 28, 2019

Arts and Culture

Live Theatre Workshop Family Season Preview

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge 2019-20-family-series-season_1m.jpg

In the theatre business, you hear a lot about doing it for the love of art or as a passion project. For Amanda Gremel, the Live Theatre Workshop Family Theatre is certainly a passion project, but isn’t just a love for the art; rather, it’s a calling and an obligation to future generations that she is only too happy to fulfill.

Gremel’s life is steeped in Live Theatre Workshop. As a teen, she discovered her love of acting in their educational programs. As an adult, she pays it forward as a teacher in the same educational programs where she got her start, acts regularly and is the artistic director for the Family Theatre.

While theatre for all ages is often shorter and lighter than productions rated for adults, it is no less important.

“So many times, adults underestimate the power of kids to show us the way,” Gremel explained. “Sometimes we have to stop and take a moment and look at it through their eyes to be reminded that we can problem solve our way, can feel what we do, and it’s okay. Adults get wrapped up in our lives and forget that it’s okay to take that time to laugh.”

Read more about Live Theatre Workshop Family Theatre' 2019-2020 season at TamingoftheReview.com.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Taming of the Review

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

The Three Sisters Culinary Series

Join the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Native Seeds/SEARCH at Westward Look for a progressive,… More

@ Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa Sat., June 29, 6-8:30 p.m. 245 E. Ina Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. It's Here! Vote Now in the Final Round of Best of Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. 29 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: June 28 to 30 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Laughing Stock: Take the kids to the laughing pool! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: Soc It To Him (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, June 28 to 30 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation