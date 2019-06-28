Friday, June 28, 2019
All Bets Are On: Women's World Cup, Megan Rapinoe and NBA Free Agency
Posted
By Christopher Boan
on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 2:51 PM
Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak return after a week off to break down the latest in sports information.
The duo cover the United States' women's soccer team and its quest to win a second straight Women's World Cup.
They then break down the latest news regarding the University of Arizona's mens basketball roster, including the return of Devonaire Doutrive and the loss of Alex Barcello to transfer.
The final segment covers Monday's opening day of NBA free agency, including the destinations of Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard and more.
Tune in each Friday for a new segment of the Weekly's only sports podcast.
Tags: Women's World Cup, Megan Rapinoe, Devonaire Doutrive, NBA Free Agency, Tucson, Image