Friday, June 28, 2019

All Bets Are On: Women's World Cup, Megan Rapinoe and NBA Free Agency

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak return after a week off to break down the latest in sports information.

The duo cover the United States' women's soccer team and its quest to win a second straight Women's World Cup.

They then break down the latest news regarding the University of Arizona's mens basketball roster, including the return of Devonaire Doutrive and the loss of Alex Barcello to transfer.

The final segment covers Monday's opening day of NBA free agency, including the destinations of Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard and more.

Tune in each Friday for a new segment of the Weekly's only sports podcast. 

