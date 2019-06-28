29 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: June 28 to 30

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Back in the '70s, Linda Strader was one of the first women to work on a fire crew for the U.S. Forest Service in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson. She later went on to write Summers of Fire: A Memoir of Adventure, Love and Courage, all about her experiences trying to advance in a career where women weren't always considered worthy. At this talk, Strader (who is also a landscape architect, watercolor artist and certified arborist!) will talk about her book and some of the challenges women on fire crews face even today. 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29. Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr. Free.

click to enlarge

Yes, the heat of summer is upon us, but you know what that means: The summer portion of the Catalina Organ Festival is upon us as well! This year, we've got Maxine Thévenot and Edmund Connolly in from Albuquerque, New Mexico, an organist duo also known as Air & Hammers. Connolly is also an opera singer who's performed as a baritone soloist all over the world, while Thévenot's playing has been described as a "masterful manipulation of the instrument's myriad tonal colors." They'll be playing work by Josef Rheinberger, Clara Schumann, Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck and more. Noon. Saturday, June 29. Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.

Bachata originated in the Dominican Republic to go along with the rhythmic, often sexy Bachata music. This one-hour class will have sections for both beginners and intermediate-level dancers, and will be followed by a social with more dancing and fun. Mohankumar Ns leads the beginner class and Bachadicto Fnf leads the intermediate class. You'll hear the best of Salsa, Bachata, Timba, Kizomba and more. Classes are from 8:50 to 10 p.m. and social is from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, June 28. Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave. $10 for class and social, $7 for social only. Bring dance shoes if possible, for the wooden floor!

Tucson-based hip hop record label UG Desert Artists was started in 2018 by Benny Loc and Phase Cre8tions to build a community through art and event hosting. Here's one such event, serving up spoken word poetry and conscious hip hop to take your Saturday night to the next level. Performers include Benny Loc, Ill V, trahma, Nathan Villins, Solo and Sid LC. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, June 29. The Elder Hookah Lounge, 2900 E. Broadway Blvd., Ste. 118. $5 at the door.

You've heard of Bach, one of the most famous composers ever, right? But have you heard his music played without borders? At this show, husband and wife duo Bin Hu and Jing Xia will be performing their interpretations of Bach's music, with Bin on classical guitar and Jing on the Guzheng, a Chinese stringed instrument. And they're not just performing Bach – Isaac Albeniz, Stephen Goss, and Chenyu Hunag and Wang Zhou are also on the program. Treat yourself to a night that will be equal parts relaxing and awe-inspiring. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church. $15 GA, $10 student.

Not only are women, nonbinary people and other non-men funny, but they're funny at TWO separate events this week in Tucson alone. Imagine that! Head on over to Hotel McCoy (you should head over to check it out anyway!) to see Autumn Horvat, Mo Urban, Chinna Garza, Rebecca Tingley, Priscilla Fernandez, Nicole Riesgo and Cierra Renee Amanda take the stage and make you laugh. Enjoy the local beer and wine, plus eats from the Mexican food truck Pinches. All ages, but recommended for 18+. 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 28. Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Free.

During summer, many of the college students that take to the streets of Tucson so often at night head home, away from the UA campus. But there are still lots of creatures roaming around at night in the desert, like bats, owls and kangaroo rats. Learn more about them in two presentations at the Desert Museum at this Saturday evening event. The night also features Native American-inspired flute music, the feather carving art of Chris Maynard, specialty cocktails, stingray touching and the chance to climb around the Packrat Playhouse. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $19.95 seniors 65+, $8.95 for kids 3 to 12, free for kids under 3, $17.95 for active or retired military, $16.95 for Arizona/Sonora residents.

You're not going to get the kids to bed at a reasonable hour during the summer anyway, so you might as well take 'em somewhere fun and free. Every Friday night through August, Old Tucson will be open from 4 to 9 p.m., free for kids 11 and under. Enjoy their signature entertainment, plus food and drinks specials that they're whipping up just for this sunset time. Just think of how fondly you and your kid will look back on summer evenings spent wandering around the Wild West. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 28. Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Adult admission is $19.95.

You know when you've had a long, stressful week, and you treat yourself to something relaxing, like a bath, a pedicure or a massage? Sometimes the animals at the zoo deserve to be pampered, too. And pampered they are! From rhinos and elephants to tortoises, vultures and anteaters, the animals featured on this night at the zoo enjoy rituals like pedicures, manicures and mud baths. Learn all about it this evening! Michael P. and the Gullywashers provide the live music, and there will be plenty of games, activities, and food and drink specials. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Ct. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14 and free for zoo members.

As the gallery continues its celebration of 20 years, they're featuring a different theme every month. For July, it's all about that western vibe. From cowboys to cowboy hats, from horses to saddles, walking through this exhibit will have you singing "Happy Trails To You." Get your butt over to the gallery to see some buttes. Why would you want to miss out on an air-conditioned gallery full of art? July 1-31. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 am. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Free entry.

click to enlarge

There's nothing like shopping at an open-air market in Tucson, especially if you can time it so that you're not going to an open-air market in the midday or early morning heat. So head on over to the MSA Annex to pick up something nice for yourself, like a piece of amazing, homemade jewelry, an antique, or a truly artisan outfit. Plus, food trucks, art installations, drinks aplenty and live music by DJ Herm. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 28. MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. Free.

Tom Philabaum and his wife have operated this glass art gallery in a former Tastee Freez building since 1985, and man are we lucky to have such a cool space in Tucson. From jewelry to vases to cups to insanely intricate decorative pieces, the gallery is home to works by dozens of artists for you to admire and even buy, if you're interested. The studio will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 28. They've got more glass than ever, and they're adding new stuff to the website all the time, so you can check it out before you go if you want. Philabaum Glass Gallery & Studio, 711 S. Sixth Ave.

This Fourth of July, the Vail Preservation Society has decided to blow right past going big, in favor of growing colossal. The Heirloom Farmers Market is getting in on the fun a little early, with this day full of live bluegrass music by Cadillac Mountain, pony rides, a petting zoo and homemade crafts. At Taste of the Market, get an education experience that includes a taste test of some of the freshest organic foods around. More than 50 food and artisan vendors means there's something to eat, and something to appreciate, for everyone. 8 a.m. to noon. Saturday, June 29. Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail.

You already know and love the Original El Taco, known for their Green & Red Chili, and for their signature mix of both flavors. But now, El Taco is mixing things up even more by hosting a car show! They'll have drag cars, juniors dragsters, racing go karts, 10 ¼ midgets, street cars, circle track cars and motorcycles. And, of course, they'll have food. Looking at cool stuff and eating cool stuff at the same time: Isn't that what life is all about? 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Tucson Asphalt Contractors, Inc., 2425 W. Curtis Road. Free.

click to enlarge

Asteroid Day is celebrated all over the world to highlight the science and exploration of asteroids, those little rocky guys orbiting the sun with us. You might have heard of a little asteroid called Bennu, which a team of scientists—led by the UA's own Dante Lauretta—have sent a spacecraft called OSIRIS-REx out to go explore. OSIRIS-REx team member Dolores Hill will do a presentation at Flandrau all about the spacecraft's mission to bring a sample back to Earth. The planetarium will also feature hands-on activities and a special screening of the fulldome planetarium show ASTEROID: MISSION EXTREME. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. $5 for exhibits, $5 for planetarium shows and free for Hill's presentation, but reserve your tickets online.

click to enlarge

The Fox Theatre, in partnership with Film Fest Tucson, is screening all three original Star Wars films this weekend. It's A New Hope on Friday, The Empire Strikes Back on Saturday and Return of the Jedi on Sunday. Here's your chance to see every film of the original trilogy on the big screen, the way it was meant to be experienced. The ferns of Endor never looked so good! A New Hope: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 28. The Empire Strikes Back: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Return of the Jedi: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30. 17 W. Congress Street. $10 each or $25 for all three.

The Screening Room and Tucson Pride are teaming up to show a new restoration of this documentary that details the history of the queer community before the Stonewall Riots began the major gay rights movement. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, they will also host a social hour and mini resource fair. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 28. 127 E. Congress Street.

click to enlarge

This documentary covers the most iconic music festival of them all from both the stage and the audience. Released a year after Woodstock, it won the Oscar for best documentary, and this director's cut gives you even more of the hippie goodness. This screening is also part of the Loft's fundraiser to restore and expand their marquee. 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29. 3233 East Speedway Blvd. $80.

The Living Streets Alliance is hosting a free screening of Pixar's best movie. (Yeah, I said it.) The public is invited to Mitchell Park for a "completely off-grid" outdoor movie experience. And what better setting to enjoy a lovable children's movie about the horrors of pollution and social stagnation? 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 28. 1100 E. Mitchell Street. Free.

click to enlarge

The Loft Cinema is screening Spike Lee's examination of Brooklyn life on the same day it was released to theaters in 1989. The film takes a look at race and prejudice in modern America, showing how a riot can erupt out of a series of small misunderstandings. The screening is of a 4K digital restoration. 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30. 3233 East Speedway Blvd. Regular admission prices.

UA's Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is hosting a day of special presentations and screenings all about space rocks. The public is invited to learn about discoveries from the OSIRIS-REx mission, asteroids, and how we ourselves are made of stars. 12:30 p.m: We Are Stars. 1 p.m. Asteroid: Mission Extreme. 2 p.m: Special Presentation: OSIRIS-REx Discoveries. 3 p.m: Great White Shark. 4 p.m: Special Presentation: Fire In the Sky. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30. 1601 E. University Blvd. $5 exhibits, $5 shows.

Although the words are synonymous, there's a big difference between a bizarre bazaar and a queer bazaar. Tucson Hop Shop is hosting the latter to benefit Reveille Men's Chorus and THEM Youth Ensemble. The prideful night includes $1 off your first beer and food by Molecular Munchies and Black Market BBQ. There will be live music, face painting, and more than likely a couple of rainbow flags. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29. 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.It seems to be the week of awesome pairings, and they keep coming with this collaboration between 1912 Brewing Co. and Samuel Adams. In September 2018 at the Great American Beer Festival, Sam Adams announced 1912 Brewing as the winners of Brewing The American Dream program. As part of that victory, 1912 brewed with Sam Adams' head brewers and came up with the "All Set In The West" Kettle Sour, featuring ingredients like agave nectar, cranberries and tamarind. Now's your chance to try it out! Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.Part of the Gastronomic Union of Tucson's summer series, this meal event allows you to learn about and try the foods Father Eusebio Kino introduced to Pimería Alta and Tucson. This five-course meal includes everything from "orchard fruits to staple grains" to legumes and vegetables and more. The evening also includes a welcome cocktail, hors d'œuvre and wine. 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 30. At the Carriage House. 125 S. Arizona Avenue. $75.It's a beautiful combination of Tucson and Tombstone! Craft, A Modern Drinkery will host Tombstone Brewing Company. The tap list is: an imperial coffee stout, the "All The People Will be Checked" DIPA, the Oak Fermented Blackcurrant Brett Saison and the Citra Single Hop IPA. In addition, Burgerrito food truck will join in on the fun. From the town too tough to die, comes the beer too good to miss. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.Pizza Luna is heading over to Cartel Coffee Lab for their first-ever collaboration dinner. The evening includes summer-inspired courses, such as the bianca pizza with aged prosciutto, asparagus, parmesan and arugula paired with Cartel's Dos Cabezas red blend. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 28. 210 East Broadway Boulevard. $55.Tap & Bottle is hosting a party all day long at their downtown location to celebrate six years on Sixth Avenue. This includes an all-day beer garden and live music, plus appearances by local food vendors like You Sly Dog and Los Locos Tacos. T&B will also host a collaborative beer release with Tombstone Brewing Company. Noon to midnight, Saturday, June 29. 403 N. Sixth Ave. #135.What are the three sisters? Corn, beans and squash, of course. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Native Seeds are pairing up for a series of meals to celebrate these three ingredients. This event includes live entertainment, paired libations, educational touch points, and food to remember. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa. 245 E. Ina Road. $65. 21+