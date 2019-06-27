The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, June 27

Posted By and on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo

Reverb-drenched mistresses of trauma, with impeccable fashion sense, The Surfbroads wholeheartedly believe that summertime is fun time. At Tap + Bottle - Downtown. Details here.

Immerse yourself. Songstress Natalie Pohanic performs dreamy, melodic folk on the patio at Agustin Kitchen. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo


Ride the "Butter Wave." From Denver, Colorado, this improvisational jazz fusion trio introduce their "wonky groove" music to all. Dandu perform at Sky Bar. With the equally intrepid pairing of Mesquite and Tongs. Details here.

