Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, June 27

click to enlarge
Monsoon Gardening Workshop.
Did you know some gardeners call monsoon season "second spring" because it's a traditional time to plant many veggies in the desert? Well, now you do! If you're a newbie desert gardener, or if you're a well-versed green thumb who would just like a refresher course on the perils, pitfalls and possibilities of monsoon planting, this workshop is for you. What veggies and herbs can you plant? How can you maximize rainwater? How can you protect your garden from the heat and wind? Register today—you get a variety of monsoon-ready seeds to take home and plant if you attend! 9 to 11 .m. Thursday, June 27. Native Seeds Search Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road. $20 Native Seeds members, $25 nonmembers. Details here.
Be the Rising Tide: Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing.
Is this the way you would have spent a Thursday night when you were in college and your drink of choice was a straight shot of Fireball? No. But, if you have a little bit more responsibility (and a little bit more susceptibility to hangovers) now, this event sponsored by Local First Arizona and Conscious Capitalism might just be super useful. It's geared toward businesses and organizations interested in profit sharing and employee ownership, or who are contemplating succession planning. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Goodmans Furniture, 3925 N. Business Center Dr. $10 for Local First Arizona and Friends of Conscious Capitalism member, $15 for nonmembers. Details here.
F*ST! Presents: It's a Tucson Thing.
You know 'em, you love 'em. Female Storytellers is a league of women, femmes and trans folks who make their voices heard—and make their audiences laugh—by sharing their stories. The group will be sharing stories all about what makes our city what it is? Saguaros? Potholes? Eegees? Mattress firms? The feeling you get looking up at the clouds in the evening after a day of work with the evening stretched out before you? Hear it firsthand. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $8. Details here.
click to enlarge
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.