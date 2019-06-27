The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Do This! / Fun in General

It's Here! Vote Now in the Final Round of Best of Tucson

Posted By on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 12:12 PM

Our annual competition seeking to find the best of the best in the Old Pueblo is at it again. The first round of voting closed last week, a huge thank you to the almost 3,000 people who voted, and the finalist round is live now.

So, if you voted in the first round, check in to see if your favorites made the finalist cut and if you haven't voted yet this year, this is your chance!
Tucson is a magical town but we need your help celebrate those that make it that way. Vote now for your favorite restaurants, singers, places to take the kids, spots to stay, museums to visit, comedians to laugh along with and more in Best of Tucson 2019.

Voting for this second round is online until midnight August 5, so make sure to get your votes in now!

Cast your votes now at tucsonweekly.com/BOT

