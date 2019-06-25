The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Tuesday, June 25

Posted By on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge d9hvqlrvuaa99dc.jpg
Illegal Pete's going up...on a Tuesday? Looking for a night of hip hop and rap? Head down to Illegal Pete's over at Main Gate Square for Yung Tuesday, hosted by R3D. See local talents such as Plan Á, EMIC, Truth, Vinney Mendez, Judo, Kid Mexico and Ray The Dude. All ages welcome. Details here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Ambur Wilkerson

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Beginner Aerial Silks & Lyra Series

Beginner Aerial Silks & Lyra Series @ Take Flight Yoga & Movement

Wednesdays, 6:45-7:45 p.m. Continues through June 26

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

The Three Sisters Culinary Series

Join the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Native Seeds/SEARCH at Westward Look for a progressive,… More

@ Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa Sat., June 29, 6-8:30 p.m. 245 E. Ina Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, June 24 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. 503 to 520: Portland Native Brings Meaningful Music to Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Operation Desert Stormy (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Pets of the Tucson Weekly (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. XOXO: Where to Rock Monday, June 24 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation