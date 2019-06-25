Tuesday, June 25, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Tuesday, June 25
By Ambur Wilkerson
on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 1:00 AM
Illegal Pete's going up...on a Tuesday? Looking for a night of hip hop and rap? Head down to Illegal Pete's over at Main Gate Square for Yung Tuesday
, hosted by R3D
. See local talents such as Plan Á
, EMIC
, Truth
, Vinney Mendez
, Judo
, Kid Mexico
and Ray The Dude
. All ages welcome. Details here.
