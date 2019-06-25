The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, June 25

Posted By on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 1:30 AM

Bourdain Day at Café Passe. Happy birthday to culinary icon Anthony Bourdain! He would have been 63 today, and, since he'll live on forever in our hearts, we're going to celebrate in a way we think would have made him happy: by cooking, drinking and talking. Café Passe will also be playing episodes of his cooking shows at the bar. Raise your standards for what you enjoy eating, in honor of one of the greats. As he said, "Your body is not a temple. It's an amusement park. Enjoy the ride." Hear hear! 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25. Passe, 415 N. Fourth Ave. Details here. 
click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
Bill & Ted's Excellent Double Feature. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as the embodiment (and parody) of high schoolers in the '80s, this double feature of both Bill & Ted films will get you ready for the third installment in the series. That's right, Bill & Ted 3 is in the making! 7 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. June 25. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $13. Details here.

Discovering Science. Get your brain working this summer at today's Discovering Science workshop at the International Wildlife Museum. Participants get to make their own slime! Join in fun science experiments starting at 10 a.m. The workshop is $3 with museum admission, or free to members and summer pass holders! Get ready for explosions, reactions and science galore. 4800 W. Gates Pass Rd. Details here.Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.
click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
