Monday, June 24, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Monday, June 24
This L.A. power duo's fifth studio album, The Beast You Are (Gold Metal Records, 2019), depicts the struggle for dominance of will over power. Brashly declaring that "Complacency Is Killing You," Big Business bring their frantic low-end attack to Club Congress. Manguera hoses everyone down. Details here.
Drawing from traditional jazz, swing and the American songbook, Tucson Jazz Institute hosts JAZZ JAMbalaya. At Sheraton Tucson Hotel. Details here.
