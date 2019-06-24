The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, June 24, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Monday, June 24

Posted By and on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge https_cdn.evbuc.com_images_57147876_286020221986_1_original.jfif
This L.A. power duo's fifth studio album, The Beast You Are (Gold Metal Records, 2019), depicts the struggle for dominance of will over power. Brashly declaring that "Complacency Is Killing You," Big Business bring their frantic low-end attack to Club Congress. Manguera hoses everyone down. Details here.

click to enlarge tucson-jazz-header.jpg
Drawing from traditional jazz, swing and the American songbook, Tucson Jazz Institute hosts JAZZ JAMbalaya. At Sheraton Tucson Hotel. Details here.

