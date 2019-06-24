The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, June 24, 2019

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, June 24

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 1:30 AM

El Dia de San Juan Fiesta. Monsoons are a weather phenomenon worth celebrating, to say the least. And John the Baptist is a guy with a birthday worth celebrating. And June 24 is a day to celebrate both! This festival features live bands and folkloric dancers performing on stage and celebrates the traditional culture and history of Tucson, along with the renewed life that comes with the "chubasco." There's a traditional procession starting at the Mission Gardens (946 S. Avenida del Convento) through Barrio Sin Nombre and to the MSA Annex, where the party kicks off with food, music, vendors, games and a blessing. 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, June 24. MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. Free. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY CROOKED TOOTH
  • Courtesy Crooked Tooth
Em Bowen and Friends: The Liberal Agenda, a feminist comedy show. In celebration of Pride Month, Crooked Tooth Brewing Company is hosting a special comedy event. Hosted by local comedian, educator and writer Em Bowen, the show will include Mo Urban, Chinna Garza, Amber Frame and Noel Hennessey. 8 p.m. at 228 E. 6th St. Details here. 

click to enlarge COURTESY HOTEL MCCOY
  • Courtesy Hotel McCoy
2.8 Million Gallon Release. As part of the Santa Cruz River Heritage Project, 2.8 million gallons of water per day will be released into the Santa Cruz river bed. The water is hoped to bring a consistently flowing river to the heart of Tucson, and this is something that has people celebrating. Hispanic Access Foundation, Watershed Management Group, 40 Pastors from the Tucson Evangelical Pastoral Association and Por la Creación Faith-based Alliance are celebrating from noon to 5:30 p.m. with tours at the Living Lab and Learning Center at Watershed Management Group and Mission Gardens. Hotel McCoy is celebrating the new river right in their neighborhood with a celebration from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The water is set to be released at 4:30 p.m. and can be viewed at 1580 S. Santa Cruz Lane. Details here.

