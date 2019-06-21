The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, June 21, 2019

Cinema / Do This!

"You're Killin' Me, Smalls!" Watch The Sandlot in Himmel Park

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 2:39 PM

click image COURTESY OF 20TH CENTURY FOX/KOBAL/SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Courtesy of 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Loft Cinema hosts a free showing of The Sandlot this Friday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m on "Hippie Hill" in Himmel Park.

When shy Scotty Smalls is pulled in for a game of baseball by the local kids, he doesn't know that he's in for the summer of his childhood. He borrows his step-dad's ball signed by the legendary Babe Ruth for the game one day, and accidentally hits it in to scary Mr. Myrtle's yard. Scarier yet is his enormous dog, "The Beast," who the boys have to get the baseball from.

The Sandlot is the quintessential summer movie, about childhood, adventure and belonging.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on, and grab a Sonoran dog from You Sly Dog's food truck or some dessert from Sarge's Cheesecakes to snack on during the movie. (Directed by David M. Evans, 1993, 101 min. Rated PG so it's perfect for kids).

