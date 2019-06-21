XOXO: Where to Rock: This Weekend, June 21 to 23

Friday, June 21
D.R.I.
discharge a whiplash fury and head-banging good time in an all-ages show at The Rock. Waukegan, Illinois skate punks Fastplants
Spread The Stoke.
Traveling through the orangy-pink tropical sky faster than a "Supersónico" boom. From East L.A., psychedelic cumbia punk rockers Tropa Magica
return to burn one with Los Èsplifs
. At Club Congress.
It's an art + noise mashup. The experimental/electronic/noise/drone of Clown Doll, Black Baptist, Schadenhaus and Ruin Dweller
will push you towards the edge of psychosis. At Ward6.
Smooth jazz? Friday Night Live Jazz Summer Concert Series presents saxophonist Butch Diggs & Friends
. At Main Gate Square.
Freddy Parish
hosts a monthly series which traces back the roots of country music, bluegrass, Appalachian folk and honky tonk. Dry and Dusty features an alternating cast of Tucson's most esteemed guest pickers. At Exo Roast Co.
Fronted by Luci Furr, Pigmy Death-Ray
celebrate the darker side of rock 'n' roll. Phoenix's Noonday Devils and Gutter Town
are the things that go bump in the night. At the Surly Wench Pub.
Street punks Blue Collar Criminals
play Broken Hearted Songs, For Bitter Minded Drunks at Irene's Holy Donuts. Patiently, with One Day at a Time.
And, the Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robot epic battle continues. Two bands. One stage. This week's Tucson Duels: FIST vs. Stripes520.
At The Screening Room.
Saturday, June 22
Once upon a time, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, there emerged a mythic band from the UK: Led Zeppelin. For 23 years, ZoSo have provided a ticket to board a time machine—back to an era in rock history that defined glamour and excess—for all who dare climb the "Stairway to Heaven." The attention to detail is impressive. Yet, it's more than verisimilitude: Vocalist Matt Jernigan's lion's mane, kimono shirt and bell-bottomed jeans that epitomize Robert Plant. Or employing vintage instruments: A Ludwig Vistalite drum kit or Gibson EDS-1275 double-neck guitar. It's the musicianship—from guitarist John McDaniel's spot-on rendition of Jimmy Page's complex solo on "The Song Remains the Same" to drummer Bevan Davies' savage barehanded drum pounding, as the mighty John Bonham once did, during "Moby Dick"—that truly captures the magick of a band who decades after their heyday still inspire zealotry. ZoSo: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
play the Rialto Theatre. The warm come soulful wail of Miss Olivia & The Interlopers
tell A Few Little Stories.
In 1975, the release of Desolation Boulevard (Capitol Records)—fueled by the strength of chart topping hits "The Ballroom Blitz" and "Fox on the Run"—catapulted these English glam rockers into the American mainstream. The Sweet
play the hits and a few surprises at Encore. Midnight Transit Co., and Funky Bonz
open the show.
Spearheaded by a team of artists, musicians and educators, this non-profit is passionate about fostering an all-ages, DIY music and art space in the city where young people feel safe and supported. And they seek contributions to help secure a facility for classes, workshops, events, an all-ages music venue y mas. Groundworks Fundraiser features emo/shoegazers Cool Funeral
, brash young Turks Rough Draft,
"dirty skater emo kids" Annie Jump Cannon
and in-your-face pop punkers Big Bad
. At 191 Toole.
Taking on the time-tested tropes and poses of classic rock, Phoenix sybarites Wyves
, in search of "Distractions," are on a road trip with "Princess Excess" to "Mar-a-Lago." And rumor has it "Bitch Has Got Problems." Local stalwarts Greyhound Soul and Crooked Saints
are onboard for this hell ride. At Club Congress.
Experimental noise maker Quaker Folk
(aka Steven Cosand) says adios to the Old Pueblo before heading down to Dixie. He shares his Harshest Piety for all to experience mouth agape at Bar Passé. With the music of Nobody
(aka Willis Earl Beal), Sean Bonnette, Nullus and Jaime Soto.
Featuring some of Tucson's finest jazzers, vocalist/violinist Heather "Lil' Mama" Hardy
hosts Taste of Jazz at Monterey Court.
Recently signed to Mint 400 Records, indie/alt rockers Home is West of San Clemente, California
, are "Waiting" for "The Moment" to shine. At Irene's Holy Donuts. Flanked by locals Flying Half Full and Beyond the Firewall.
Solar Culture Gallery is the site of Summer Shootout. A celebration of Tucson's hip hop scene with performances by: 9D5, Aske, Rick Tensai, Soul Point, Marne Dom, Ago, as well as DJ sets by Shamiro Blitz and Based Hoezer.
You know her as the frontwoman of Taco Sauce and Juju Fontaine. Gabi Montoya
performs solo at Tucson Hop Shop.
Singer-songwriter Adam Townsend
performs poolside. At Hotel McCoy.
"Wipe Out!" It's time for the summer surf party of the season. Surf-a-palooza unites The Surfbroads, Shrimp Chaperone and The Furys
for this common cause. At Hotel Congress.
Sunday, June 23
Championing the needs of tribal and rural communities. Featuring Tonight's Sunshine, A.M. Waves and Tongs
. The Tribal Nations Tour kicks off at Club Congress.
Be soothed by the bohemian folk rock of Little Cloud
on the patio at Che's Lounge.