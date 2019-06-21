XOXO: Where to Rock: This Weekend, June 21 to 23

Friday, June 21





Saturday, June 22

Sunday, June 23

discharge a whiplash fury and head-banging good time in an all-ages show at The Rock. Waukegan, Illinois skate punksSpread The Stoke.Traveling through the orangy-pink tropical sky faster than a "Supersónico" boom. From East L.A., psychedelic cumbia punk rockersreturn to burn one with. At Club Congress.It's an art + noise mashup. The experimental/electronic/noise/drone ofwill push you towards the edge of psychosis. At Ward6.Smooth jazz? Friday Night Live Jazz Summer Concert Series presents saxophonist. At Main Gate Square.hosts a monthly series which traces back the roots of country music, bluegrass, Appalachian folk and honky tonk. Dry and Dusty features an alternating cast of Tucson's most esteemed guest pickers. At Exo Roast Co.Fronted by Luci Furr,celebrate the darker side of rock 'n' roll. Phoenix'sare the things that go bump in the night. At the Surly Wench Pub.Street punksplay Broken Hearted Songs, For Bitter Minded Drunks at Irene's Holy Donuts. Patiently, with One Day at a Time.And, the Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robot epic battle continues. Two bands. One stage. This week's Tucson Duels:At The Screening Room.Once upon a time, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, there emerged a mythic band from the UK: Led Zeppelin. For 23 years, ZoSo have provided a ticket to board a time machine—back to an era in rock history that defined glamour and excess—for all who dare climb the "Stairway to Heaven." The attention to detail is impressive. Yet, it's more than verisimilitude: Vocalist Matt Jernigan's lion's mane, kimono shirt and bell-bottomed jeans that epitomize Robert Plant. Or employing vintage instruments: A Ludwig Vistalite drum kit or Gibson EDS-1275 double-neck guitar. It's the musicianship—from guitarist John McDaniel's spot-on rendition of Jimmy Page's complex solo on "The Song Remains the Same" to drummer Bevan Davies' savage barehanded drum pounding, as the mighty John Bonham once did, during "Moby Dick"—that truly captures the magick of a band who decades after their heyday still inspire zealotry.play the Rialto Theatre. The warm come soulful wail oftell A Few Little Stories.In 1975, the release of Desolation Boulevard (Capitol Records)—fueled by the strength of chart topping hits "The Ballroom Blitz" and "Fox on the Run"—catapulted these English glam rockers into the American mainstream.play the hits and a few surprises at Encore.open the show.Spearheaded by a team of artists, musicians and educators, this non-profit is passionate about fostering an all-ages, DIY music and art space in the city where young people feel safe and supported. And they seek contributions to help secure a facility for classes, workshops, events, an all-ages music venue y mas. Groundworks Fundraiser features emo/shoegazers, brash young"dirty skater emo kids"and in-your-face pop punkers. At 191 Toole.Taking on the time-tested tropes and poses of classic rock, Phoenix sybarites, in search of "Distractions," are on a road trip with "Princess Excess" to "Mar-a-Lago." And rumor has it "Bitch Has Got Problems." Local stalwartsare onboard for this hell ride. At Club Congress.Experimental noise maker(aka Steven Cosand) says adios to the Old Pueblo before heading down to Dixie. He shares his Harshest Piety for all to experience mouth agape at Bar Passé. With the music of(aka Willis Earl Beal),Featuring some of Tucson's finest jazzers, vocalist/violinisthosts Taste of Jazz at Monterey Court.Recently signed to Mint 400 Records, indie/alt rockers, are "Waiting" for "The Moment" to shine. At Irene's Holy Donuts. Flanked by localsSolar Culture Gallery is the site of Summer Shootout. A celebration of Tucson's hip hop scene with performances by:..You know her as the frontwoman of Taco Sauce and Juju Fontaine.performs solo at Tucson Hop Shop.Singer-songwriterperforms poolside. At Hotel McCoy."Wipe Out!" It's time for the summer surf party of the season. Surf-a-palooza unites Thefor this common cause. Watch the colorful beach balls bounce on the plaza at Hotel Congress...Championing the needs of tribal and rural communities. Featuring. The Tribal Nations Tour kicks off at Club Congress.Be soothed by the bohemian folk rock ofon the patio at Che's Lounge.