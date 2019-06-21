The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, June 21, 2019

Do This! / Sports

Sundays are for Stretching: Rooftop Sunset Yoga

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 3:38 PM

click image COURTESY OF YOGA OASIS/WESTWARD LOOK RESORT & SPA
  • Courtesy of Yoga Oasis/Westward Look Resort & Spa
This Summer, Yoga Oasis is hosting evening yoga classes at the Westward Look Resort and Spa. The monthly rooftop classes are held during sunset for 360 degree views of the mountains and city. Don't worry about the heat - misters will keep you cool during the all-levels hour-long practice. Bring your own mat, classes are just $6, and there are apres-yoga drink specials at the Lookout Bar & Grill.

Dates:
June 9 with Tanya Witman
July 21 with Lori Huggins
August 18 with Nancy Gutierrez
7 to 8 p.m.

Bring your own mat!

