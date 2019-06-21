Friday, June 21, 2019
Sundays are for Stretching: Rooftop Sunset Yoga
By Meredith O'Neil
This Summer, Yoga Oasis is hosting evening yoga classes
at the Westward Look Resort and Spa. The monthly rooftop classes are held during sunset for 360 degree views of the mountains and city. Don't worry about the heat - misters will keep you cool during the all-levels hour-long practice. Bring your own mat, classes are just $6, and there are apres-yoga drink specials at the Lookout Bar & Grill.
Dates:
June 9 with Tanya Witman
July 21 with Lori Huggins
August 18 with Nancy Gutierrez
7 to 8 p.m.
Bring your own mat!
