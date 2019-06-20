Thursday, June 20, 2019
Zona Politics Radio: Talking With Calexico's Joey Burns and The Loft's Peggy Johnson
By Jim Nintzel
on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 3:23 PM
On the latest edition of Zona Politics
: I talk with Joey Burns of Calexico about the band's new collaboration with Iron & Wine
, Years To Burn
, as well as Loft Cinema Foundation Executive Director Peggy Johnson about the upcoming Woodstock fundraiser to restore the Loft's gorgeous marquee
.
Zona Politics
airs at 4 p.m. Sundays on KXCI community radio, 91.3 FM.
