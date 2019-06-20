XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, June 20

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
In 2009, after proclaiming My Shit Is Perfect (Voodoo Rhythm Records), NME noted that this racy rocketman summoned women from the audience to stir his whiskey with their tits.
Brace yourselves for a mind-blowing set of finger-picked, steel-string blues and heavy rock played by a wild man in a human-cannonball jumpsuit and full-face racing helmet rigged with a telephone receiver as a mic.
Yes, it’s Tucson’s own Bob Log III at 191 Toole. Details here.
