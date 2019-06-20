The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, June 20, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, June 20

Posted By and on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge bob.jpg

In 2009, after proclaiming My Shit Is Perfect (Voodoo Rhythm Records), NME noted that this racy rocketman summoned women from the audience to stir his whiskey with their tits.

Brace yourselves for a mind-blowing set of finger-picked, steel-string blues and heavy rock played by a wild man in a human-cannonball jumpsuit and full-face racing helmet rigged with a telephone receiver as a mic.

Yes, it’s Tucson’s own Bob Log III at 191 Toole. Details here.

Cadillac Mountain play rollicking traditional bluegrass. At Tap + Bottle - Downtown. Details here.

Mark Insley with Damon Barnaby perform outlaw Americana, and a little taste of the devil’s music, at Iron John’s Brewing Company. Details here.

mark_insley.jpg

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Ambur Wilkerson

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
DO(OM) Yoga

DO(OM) Yoga @ Floor Polish

Sundays, 8-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Plant Low-Cost Trees for Energy Efficiency

Customers of Tucson Electric Power Company or Trico Electric Co-op qualify for native shade trees to plant… More

Ongoing

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. A Multi-Factored Look At TUSD's Enrollment Decline (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Animals Recovered from South Side Trailer (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Going Dominican (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: Coughing Up Classified (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Zona Politics Radio: Talking With Calexico's Joey Burns and The Loft's Peggy Johnson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation