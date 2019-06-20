The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, June 20, 2019

Pets and Beasts

Animals Recovered from South Side Trailer

Posted By on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 12:49 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
  • Courtesy Pima Animal Care Center
Dozens of animals are under the supervision of the Pima Animal Care Center after sheriff’s deputies discovered animal hoarders. Currently being evaluated by the shelter’s clinical team are 34 cats, four dogs and five turtles.

click to enlarge COURTESY PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
  • Courtesy Pima Animal Care Center
On Wednesday, June 19 around 10 a.m., Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the area of San Joaquin Road and West Ajo Way regarding a report of “individuals camping in a desert area.”

While investigating, deputies discovered animals living in what were observed to be unsanitary living conditions and removed them from the residence.

According to a release: “Officers noted a strong smell of urine and saw animal feces covering the floor. There was no water available to the cats. There was a litter box, but it was filled with urine and feces. There was no electricity in the trailer.”

click to enlarge COURTESY PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
  • Courtesy Pima Animal Care Center
Both 43-year-old Andres Contreras and 32-year-old Joylynn Severns were arrested for animal cruelty.

According to PACC, most of the cats are suffering from upper respiratory infections and matted fur.

One cat, diagnosed with Calici virus, was “humanely euthanized due to the advanced stage of the virus.” The settler added that the dogs and turtles appear healthy.

The case is still under investigation by the Animal Cruelty Division of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and traps are set to capture any other animals.
click to enlarge COURTESY PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
  • Courtesy Pima Animal Care Center

