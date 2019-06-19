XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, June 19

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
Chromeo on their latest release: “The mission statement for this album, for us, was to pen this overarching love letter to funk music.”
Dressed to kill, eschewing Business Casual, these electro-funksters slip on glitter stilettos on Head Over Heels (Big Beat, 2018). At the Rialto Theatre. With self-confessed synth-freak Touch Sensitive. Details here.
