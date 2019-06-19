The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, June 19

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo

Chromeo on their latest release: “The mission statement for this album, for us, was to pen this overarching love letter to funk music.”

Dressed to kill, eschewing Business Casual, these electro-funksters slip on glitter stilettos on Head Over Heels (Big Beat, 2018). At the Rialto Theatre. With self-confessed synth-freak Touch Sensitive. Details here.


It has been said that singer-songwriter Mike Kanne possesses “the voice of an angel in the body of a steel worker.” At Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Details here.

On the strength of Goodluck Man (Good Horse Records), and a voice that perforates the aorta, Rolling Stone hailed this Austin singer-songwriter as one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” in 2017.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo

Carson McHone emotes at Club Congress. The bluesy pop-rock of Adara Rae & The Homewreckers kicks things off. Details here.

Bluesman Christopher T. Stevens keeps it real at Public Brewhouse. Details here.

