Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 19

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 1:30 AM

click to enlarge Epic Cafe - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Epic Cafe
Guitar Show. You already know and love the Epic Café. This month, make it a point to stop by so you can see some of local artist Dell McCartney’s pieces, which are on display all through June. McCartney uses raw steel, autobody paint and decorative accents to create life-sized steel guitars, as well as earrings made out of themed guitar picks. See something you need for your home or you earlobes? It’s all for sale down at the Epic Café! Rock ‘n’ roll downtown to check it out. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day throughout the month of June at the Epic Café, 745 N. Fourth Ave. Details here.

Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club. Happy LGBTQ+ pride month! One of the ways our local senior pride group is celebrating is by reading a true classic in their book club: Gustave Flaubert’s Madame Bovary. Here’s a line from it: “One’s duty is to feel what is great, cherish the beautiful, and to not accept the conventions of society with the ignominy that it imposes upon us.” Hear, hear! Just add one more thing to your list of duties and we’re set: Join a book club! It’s a great way to make friends, and, of course, to keep yourself reading. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Ward 3 Council office conference room, 1510 E. Grant Road. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY THE LOFT
  • Courtesy The Loft
Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday. Add some humor to your Wednesday with this Jacques Tati 1953 classic. Monsieur Hulot takes a summer vacation to a seaside resort that turns out to be anything but relaxing. Dogs, boats and firecrackers dazzle with delightfully silly antics. Co-presented by the Loft and the Tucson Museum of Art, this showing is one not to miss. 7:30 to 9:15 at the Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Details here.

