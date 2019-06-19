The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Do This! / Pets and Beasts

Bring Kids to Summer Story Time at Sabino Canyon

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 12:53 PM

click image The Gambel's Quail with its dangling plume is one of this summer's themes. - COURTESY OF THE SABINO CANYON VOLUNTEER NATURALISTS
  • Courtesy of the Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists
  • The Gambel's Quail with its dangling plume is one of this summer's themes.

Summer Story Time is in full swing at Sabino Canyon! Children, ages 3 to 7 are welcomed to the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center for free story telling each week for June and July. Every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., kids can hear stories, play games, do arts and crafts and other activities based on the theme of the week, from tortoises to quail. This week's theme is Night Animals!

Themes:
June 20 -  Night Animals
June 27 - Honeybees
July 4 - Critter Count
July 11 - Quails
July 18 - Canyon Cats
July 25 - Saguaros

Sabino Canyon Visitor Center, 5700 N Sabino Canyon Road.

Comments

