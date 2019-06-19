Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Bring Kids to Summer Story Time at Sabino Canyon
Posted
By Meredith O'Neil
on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 12:53 PM
click image
-
Courtesy of the Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists
-
The Gambel's Quail with its dangling plume is one of this summer's themes.
Summer Story Time
is in full swing at Sabino Canyon! Children, ages 3 to 7 are welcomed to the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center for free story telling each week for June and July. Every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., kids can hear stories, play games, do arts and crafts and other activities based on the theme of the week, from tortoises to quail. This week's theme is Night Animals!
Themes:
June 20 - Night Animals
June 27 - Honeybees
July 4 - Critter Count
July 11 - Quails
July 18 - Canyon Cats
July 25 - Saguaros
Sabino Canyon Visitor Center, 5700 N Sabino Canyon Road.
Tags: Sabino Canyon, kids, story time, desert, animals, games, crafts, Image