Tuesday, June 18, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock, Tuesday, June 18
click to enlarge
Named after a West Texas ghost town, Eskota (2016) was recorded there in an abandoned grocery store initially overrun by wasps and detritus; rattlesnake skins littered the floorboards.
Languorous and forlorn, Catch Prichard’s debut EP is collection of windswept folk/country songs where his valley deep baritone hangs in the air over dispirited pedal steel, at once expansive yet eerily still like the disquietude of the terrain.
Prichard inhabits Club Congress. The Wanda Junes bring cake. Details here.
