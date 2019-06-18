The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, Tuesday, June 18

Posted By and on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge avatars-000527612397-vr4nvm-t500x500.jpg
Named after a West Texas ghost town, Eskota (2016) was recorded there in an abandoned grocery store initially overrun by wasps and detritus; rattlesnake skins littered the floorboards.

Languorous and forlorn, Catch Prichard’s debut EP is collection of windswept folk/country songs where his valley deep baritone hangs in the air over dispirited pedal steel, at once expansive yet eerily still like the disquietude of the terrain.

Prichard inhabits Club Congress. The Wanda Junes bring cake. Details here.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Ambur Wilkerson

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Jill Kimmel - Comedy at the O Presented by Kid Ever

Jill Kimmel - Comedy at the O Presented by Kid Ever @ The O

Sat., June 22, 8 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Tour the UA Tree-Ring Research Lab

Docents guide tours of the center of some of the world's leading research about dendrochronology as it… More

@ The UA Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research Second Tuesday of every month, Third Wednesday of every month and Fourth Thursday of every month The Bannister Building, 1215 E. Lowell St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Details Emerge in North Side Shooting (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. County Supervisors Postpone Budget Hearings (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Fat Head Rolls With The Polls (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 19 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, June 19 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation