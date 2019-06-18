Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, June 18

Naughty Naranja/Baya Can Release. 1912 Brewing Co. is releasing a mixed four-pack of two Naughty Naranjas and two Baya Goses. 1912 encourages mixing these two flagship beers of theirs for “the ultimate Naughty Baya deliciousness.” 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. Details here.
Taco Tuesday at Batch: Borracho Edition. Batch Cafe & Bar are pairing up with Barrio Brewing to make a taco and beer flight. Each of the three tacos features a different meat, and every beer is a different style. Barrio’s Beach Brew is paired with a pollo taco, Rae’s Ruby Red Grapefruit IPA is with a Cochinita Pibil, and the Citrazona is with Tacos Borrachos. The price gets you all three tacos and three eight-ounce beers. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. 118 E. Congress Street. $15. Details here.
Return to Earth. The Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists group are hosting the Tucson premiere of this documentary featuring some of the best mountain bikers in the world. Created by Anthill Films and screening at The Loft Cinema, this movie takes viewers on a journey to showcase “what is possible on a mountain bike.” All proceeds benefit the 100-acre Wood Bike Park. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $15. Details here.
Fight Club. Whoever would have guessed getting Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Meat Loaf and Jared Leto together to beat the hell out of each other would be so much fun? Especially when you pair the mayhem with in-depth examinations of the mundane horrors of modern life. For their Tuesday Night Classics, Harkins Theatres is screening the embodiment of 1999. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz & 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive. $5. Details here.
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.