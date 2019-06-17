The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, June 17, 2019

Arts and Culture

Invisible Theatre Season Preview

Posted By on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
This season Invisible Theatre is facing down the hate we hear on the news and see on social media with a Season of Love.

“Everyone has a story, and if you’re open to listening, you’re going to find a connection,” Susan Claassen, managing artistic director at Invisible Theatre, told me in a recent conversation. “Now people are so isolated that the mere nature of coming to live theatre is empowering.” She takes the almost magical, invisible connection between actors and audience as a universal truth — and as the namesake of the theatre.


Forty-nine seasons in, the play selection still resonates with what got them started in the first place: love, passion, and necessity. What that means varies from play to play, as they take a broad look at the concept of love. From love of humor to familial love to Becoming Dr. Ruth, “Which is certainly one way of looking at love,” Claassen remarked with a chuckle.

As an actor (she’ll be playing Dr. Ruth) she knows actors and directors take risks, and that audiences trust them to produce work that is entertaining and thought provoking. “No one does theatre for money,” she observed, “so if the experience isn’t amazing, we aren’t doing our jobs.”


Read more about this season and Something Something Theatre at TamingoftheReview.com.

