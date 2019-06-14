Meet Local Artist Mattea and Vince, the Trumpet

click to enlarge Courtesy of Mattea's Instagram

Local artist Mattea will be performing at the Black Renaissance: Juneteenth Festival After Party. Mattea shared with us what to expect from her performance, thoughts on Black Renaissance and details on her art.I’m a singer-songwriter, musician and I paint on occasion.I started getting lessons from my Dad when I was 7. Me and Vince (my trumpet) have been on and off and on since then.Oafish, huffy and bashful.Maybe like sloppy soul?Seanloui came to one of my gigs and was gracious enough to connect me to it.An intentional space to celebrate black community, curated by the black community. It’s warm and wholesome and we need more of it, honestly.You can expect reverb. I, as always, expect people not to clap outta time, or even at all.Optimally, we were able to be present to each other in a real kinda way. Optimally, we leave with a less colonized (or colonizer) state of mind. Optimally, you vibe with some groove and felt safe enough to be emotionally available.Tryna' make more songs and art, that’s pretty much it.The best way to follow what’s going on is follow my Instagram page (@shhmattea).You can see Mattea doing what she does best at the Black Renaissance: Juneteenth Festival After Party. Saturday, June 15 at 9:30 p.m. at Wooden Tooth Records. 426 E 7th St. A $5 donation will be accepted at the door and given back to the artists.