Friday, June 14, 2019

Meet Local Artist Mattea and Vince, the Trumpet

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 3:40 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MATTEA'S INSTAGRAM
  • Courtesy of Mattea's Instagram
Local artist Mattea will be performing at the Black Renaissance: Juneteenth Festival After Party. Mattea shared with us what to expect from her performance, thoughts on Black Renaissance and details on her art.

What do you do?

I’m a singer-songwriter, musician and I paint on occasion.

How did you start playing trumpet? How long have you been playing?

I started getting lessons from my Dad when I was 7. Me and Vince (my trumpet) have been on and off and on since then.

How would you describe your poetry?

Oafish, huffy and bashful.

How would you describe your music?

Maybe like sloppy soul?

How did you get involved with Black Renaissance?

Seanloui came to one of my gigs and was gracious enough to connect me to it.

What does Black Renaissance mean to you?

An intentional space to celebrate black community, curated by the black community. It’s warm and wholesome and we need more of it, honestly.

What can we expect from your next performance at the final Black Renaissance event?

You can expect reverb. I, as always, expect people not to clap outta time, or even at all.

What do you want to give the audience with your performance? How do you want them to feel when they leave?

Optimally, we were able to be present to each other in a real kinda way. Optimally, we leave with a less colonized (or colonizer) state of mind. Optimally, you vibe with some groove and felt safe enough to be emotionally available.

What other projects are you currently working on?

Tryna' make more songs and art, that’s pretty much it.

Where can people stay updated on you?

The best way to follow what’s going on is follow my Instagram page (@shhmattea).

You can see Mattea doing what she does best at the Black Renaissance: Juneteenth Festival After Party. Saturday, June 15 at 9:30 p.m. at Wooden Tooth Records. 426 E 7th St. A $5 donation will be accepted at the door and given back to the artists.

