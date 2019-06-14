Friday, June 14, 2019
Full Moon Zipline Adventure
Posted
By Meredith O'Neil
on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 1:41 PM
click image
-
Courtesy of Outlaw Zipline
-
Get scored on your aim at the target range!
If you feel like it’s been a while since you really had something to celebrate, it might help to remember that a full moon happens every month!
Why not celebrate it by ringing in the new moon (and waving goodbye to the sun) with an evening of ziplining? Outlaw Zipline is offering unlimited ziplining from 6 to 9 p.m. for $40.
Located at Old Tucson, they bill themselves as “the only shooting zipline anywhere,” because you get to shoot laser guns while you zipline. A childhood dream come true!
Monday, June 17, Outlaw Zipline, 201 Kinney Road. Reservations are required, and space is limited. (520) 668-9891.
Tags: Outlaw zipline, shooting, targets, laser guns, full moon, Image