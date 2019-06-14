The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, June 14, 2019

Do This! / Fun in General

Full Moon Zipline Adventure

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 1:41 PM

click image Get scored on your aim at the target range! - COURTESY OF OUTLAW ZIPLINE
  • Courtesy of Outlaw Zipline
  • Get scored on your aim at the target range!
If you feel like it’s been a while since you really had something to celebrate, it might help to remember that a full moon happens every month!

Why not celebrate it by ringing in the new moon (and waving goodbye to the sun) with an evening of ziplining? Outlaw Zipline is offering unlimited ziplining from 6 to 9 p.m. for $40.

Located at Old Tucson, they bill themselves as “the only shooting zipline anywhere,” because you get to shoot laser guns while you zipline. A childhood dream come true!

Monday, June 17, Outlaw Zipline, 201 Kinney Road. Reservations are required, and space is limited. (520) 668-9891.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Add a comment

