The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, June 12

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge she_wants_revenge.jpg
In early 2006, when their self-titled debut hit the bins, it quickly became evident that these Goth-tinged/post-punk revivalists succeeded in creating a dark and debaucherous soundtrack for the scorned, marginalized and nihilistic to all sullenly pout and seductively sway their hips on the dancefloor to.

She Wants Revenge stalk the Rialto Theatre. Partnered in crime by MXMS and The Guidance. Details here.


At Club Congress you will find the polished neo-soul fusion of Street Blues Family. They promise to make you swoon. Details here.
click to enlarge street_blues_family.jfif

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Ambur Wilkerson

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Brew Haha Comedy Presents: Jason Webb

Brew Haha Comedy Presents: Jason Webb @ Borderlands Brewing Company

Mon., June 17, 8-10 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

The Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival

Mexican food festival celebrating Visit Tucson's Best 23 Miles of Mexican food in America. The event will… More

@ The Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival Sat., June 15, 6-9 p.m. 3800 W Starr Pass Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. RPG and Bombs Found After Teen Killed on North Side (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Rabies Confirmed in Cats Attacked by Skunk (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Reports of Dangerous Prison Conditions Prompt Calls for Removal of AZ Corrections Director (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. GUT Announces Summer Dinner Series (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 12 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation