XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, June 12

In early 2006, when their self-titled debut hit the bins, it quickly became evident that these Goth-tinged/post-punk revivalists succeeded in creating a dark and debaucherous soundtrack for the scorned, marginalized and nihilistic to all sullenly pout and seductively sway their hips on the dancefloor to.
She Wants Revenge stalk the Rialto Theatre. Partnered in crime by MXMS and The Guidance. Details here.
At Club Congress you will find the polished neo-soul fusion of Street Blues Family. They promise to make you swoon. Details here.
