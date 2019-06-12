Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 12
By TW Fun & Games Desk
on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 1:30 AM
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
Featuring Hugo Weaving as a drag queen, this Oscar-winning film follows two drag performers and a transgender woman as they travel across the desert, performing their special blend of cabaret. Part of the Loft Cinema’s celebration of Pride Month. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Details here.
Birds & Beer.
Do you love birds? Do you love beer? Well, this is the event for you! Spend your Wednesday evening with people of the same interests at Sentinel Peak Brewing Company. Members of the Tucson Audubon Society will be there as well as bird-loving locals so chat and learn about our flying friends. At this event, bird is the word! 4746 E Grant Rd, 5 to 7 p.m. Details here.
Tucson Job Fair.
For everyone from the newly graduated to the experienced professional, Tucson Job Fair has a position just for you. Make the most of your chance to skip the paper trail and head right into live interviews with top employers in Tucson. Dress to impress, bring your resume and get ready for your new job! The job fair includes over 400 available positions. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Reid Park, 445 South Alvernon Way. Details here.
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.
