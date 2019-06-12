The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Do This! / Fun in General

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 12

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 1:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Featuring Hugo Weaving as a drag queen, this Oscar-winning film follows two drag performers and a transgender woman as they travel across the desert, performing their special blend of cabaret. Part of the Loft Cinema’s celebration of Pride Month. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
Birds & Beer. Do you love birds? Do you love beer? Well, this is the event for you! Spend your Wednesday evening with people of the same interests at Sentinel Peak Brewing Company. Members of the Tucson Audubon Society will be there as well as bird-loving locals so chat and learn about our flying friends. At this event, bird is the word! 4746 E Grant Rd, 5 to 7 p.m. Details here.

Tucson Job Fair. For everyone from the newly graduated to the experienced professional, Tucson Job Fair has a position just for you. Make the most of your chance to skip the paper trail and head right into live interviews with top employers in Tucson. Dress to impress, bring your resume and get ready for your new job! The job fair includes over 400 available positions. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the  DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Reid Park, 445 South Alvernon Way. Details here.

Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Gather A Vintage Market

Gather A Vintage Market @ Gather: A Vintage Market

Thu., June 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fri., June 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., June 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., June 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

The Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival

Mexican food festival celebrating Visit Tucson's Best 23 Miles of Mexican food in America. The event will… More

@ The Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival Sat., June 15, 6-9 p.m. 3800 W Starr Pass Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Rabies Confirmed in Cats Attacked by Skunk (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. RPG and Bombs Found After Teen Killed on North Side (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. GUT Announces Summer Dinner Series (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Reports of Dangerous Prison Conditions Prompt Calls for Removal of AZ Corrections Director (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: The Times Chickens Out (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation