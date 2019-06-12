The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Pets and Beasts

Adoptable Pet: Beauty Needs a Home

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge beauty_868970.jpg

"I am a beautiful 2-year-old girl who enjoys being held and lounging indoors. In my previous home, I enjoyed playing with another cat. I am FIV positive which means I will need to be an indoor only cat."

- Beauty

To learn more about FIV visit http://bit.ly/FelineImmunodeficiencyVirus. Visit Beauty at PAWSH Park Place at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. or give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 133 for more information.

