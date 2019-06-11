The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, June 11

click to enlarge 60947005_1051471275041576_4426095104268173312_n.jpg
Tarot Tuesdays at Crooked Tooth. Need a little guidance in your life? Have some questions for the universe? Stop in at Crooked Tooth and get a beer with a side of fortune. Melisa, of The Ninth House will be on hand for mini tarot readings on Tarot Tuesdays. According to the event page, "Readings can help you make decisions, understand the dynamics and energy around situations and relationships and help you make empowered choices." Sounds good to us! First time readings with one card are free, three card readings go for $15. Details here.

Tucson Saguaros Home Game. It's not clear who will win the baseball game tonight, but one team definitely steals the trophy for most-fun team name. The Tucson Saguaros take on the White Sands Pupfish tonight at Cherry Field, 7 p.m. Tickets cost $7.50. Details here.

click to enlarge 60998397_2489445947732347_3506542610489540608_o.jpg
Acrylic Pour at Creative Juice. Have you ever gotten frustrated while painting and wanted to just pour paint all over the place? Well, here is your chance to do just that! Creative Juice invites you to get messy at their new technique class called "Acrylic Pour." Whether yours turns out like the night sky, some garish granite, or one of those mesmerizing mirror glaze cakes, this artwork is sure to brighten your wall. 6530 E Tanque Verde Rd. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Details here.

Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

