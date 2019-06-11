GUT Announces Summer Dinner Series

click to enlarge
The Gastronomic Union of Tucson, a collaboration between over three dozen local chefs and restauranteurs, recently announced their 2019 Summer Pop-Up Dinner series. The five-course dinners will take place on a monthly basis at The Carriage House through August. Each meal features a different theme and unique contributions by local chefs.
June 30 - El Tour de Kino
This first dinner highlights the travels of Father Eusebio Kino during the establishment of missions in Baja California. This cross-cultural dinner includes: Braised beef cheek, machaca flakes, Tohono O’odham squash purée, duck prosciutto, nopalitos, jicama, chiltepin masa and more.
July 28 - Time Warp
Paying homage to generations past, this evening's dinner includes modern chefs' interpretations of meals of bygone eras. Full meal details will be released in the not too distant future.
August 25 - Deception
The food at this meal is not as it seems! The chefs are going to use "culinary sleight of hand" for this dinner which promises both to delight and confound the senses.
Participating chefs include Nichole Correa of Batch, Eric Catalano of Hilton El Conquistador, Jose Almanza of El Taco Rustico, Anthony Rocco DiGrazia of Rocco’s Little Chicago, Brently Singletary of Zona 78, Janet Jones of Tanque Verde Ranch and more.
