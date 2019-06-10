Monday, June 10, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Monday, June 10
By Ambur Wilkerson
on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 1:00 AM
Culture Abuse
These Bay Area “kinda grunge, kinda punk” indie rockers “Dip” into town for a show at Club Congress. Culture Abuse bring their vision of the Bay Dream along with a taste of “Goo” for all who care to sample. Songsmith Tony Molina, Dare and Entry lend support. Details here.
“Shaking bootys since 1993,” Funky Bonz enlivens Funky Monday at Elliott’s on Congress. Details here.
Tab Benoit
Drawing from traditional jazz, swing and the American songbook, Tucson Jazz Institute hosts JAZZ JAMbalaya. At Sheraton Tucson Hotel. Details here.
From deep in the bayou, Cajun bluesman Tab Benoit
tracks the brackish water of the Mississippi Delta—along with a strong dose of “Medicine”—into the Rialto Theatre. Soulful blues rocker Eric Johanson
helps “Burn It Down”. Details here
.
