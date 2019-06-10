The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Monday, June 10, 2019

Do This! / Fun in General

Three Great Things To Do in Tucson Today: Monday, June 10

Posted By on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 1:30 AM

Make it Mondays! Mondays are a good a day as any to make something, right? This summer, head over to the Children’s Museum, where admission is just $3 per person every Monday through to Labor Day. They’ll also have special guests each day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This week, a visit from the Pima County Department of Natural Resources/Parks and Rec, who will be talking all about bats! Here are some bat facts to get you in the mood: Bats can eat their own body weight or more in insects each night. Apparently, some species can fly faster than 100 miles per hour! And, for those non-property owning, brunch-loving millennials: more than 300 species of fruit depend on bats for pollination, including bananas, agave and avocados. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 10. Children’s Museum Tucson 200 S. Sixth Ave. $3. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
Boyz N the Hood. This film, which got late director John Singleton the first-ever Best Director Academy Award nomination for an African American artist, expertly captures the feel of South Central Los Angeles in the early ’90s. This screening is co-presented by The Tucson Black Film Club, featuring an introduction by Tani Sanchez, associate professor of the UA Department of Africana Studies. 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Monday, June 10. The Loft 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
Monsoon Safety Fair. While beautiful and dramatic, Tucson's summer monsoons can also be dangerous. Learn how to make sure you and your family stay safe this summer with experts from the National Weather Service. Not only will the event be educational, but activities and exhibits will make it fun for the entire family! 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard. Details here.

Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

The Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival

Mexican food festival celebrating Visit Tucson's Best 23 Miles of Mexican food in America. The event will… More

@ The Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival Sat., June 15, 6-9 p.m. 3800 W Starr Pass Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. 26 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: June 7 to 9 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Straight Pride Parade (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Let's Listen to the New Calexico and Iron & Wine Record (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Remembering Local Musician Randy Clamons (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. UA Named One of Forbes ‘Best Employers” (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation