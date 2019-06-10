Three Great Things To Do in Tucson Today: Monday, June 10

Make it Mondays!
Mondays are a good a day as any to make something, right? This summer, head over to the Children’s Museum, where admission is just $3 per person every Monday through to Labor Day. They’ll also have special guests each day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This week, a visit from the Pima County Department of Natural Resources/Parks and Rec, who will be talking all about bats! Here are some bat facts to get you in the mood: Bats can eat their own body weight or more in insects each night. Apparently, some species can fly faster than 100 miles per hour! And, for those non-property owning, brunch-loving millennials: more than 300 species of fruit depend on bats for pollination, including bananas, agave and avocados. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 10. Children’s Museum Tucson 200 S. Sixth Ave. $3. Details here.
Boyz N the Hood.
This film, which got late director John Singleton the first-ever Best Director Academy Award nomination for an African American artist, expertly captures the feel of South Central Los Angeles in the early ’90s. This screening is co-presented by The Tucson Black Film Club, featuring an introduction by Tani Sanchez, associate professor of the UA Department of Africana Studies. 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Monday, June 10. The Loft 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Details here.
Monsoon Safety Fair.
While beautiful and dramatic, Tucson's summer monsoons can also be dangerous. Learn how to make sure you and your family stay safe this summer with experts from the National Weather Service. Not only will the event be educational, but activities and exhibits will make it fun for the entire family! 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard. Details here.
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.