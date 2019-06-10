Former Arizona Pitcher Taylor McQuillin Hired By Pima Community College

click to enlarge Christopher Boan

Taylor McQuillin allowed three runs in seven innings of work against the UCLA Bruins on Thursday, May 9.

Former University of Arizona softball ace pitcher Taylor McQuillin will be staying in Tucson after getting hired by Pima Community College as an assistant coach.McQuillin who guided the Wildcats back to the Women's College World Series this spring for the first time since 2010, will join fellow Arizona alumni Rebekah Quiroz (head coach) and fellow assistant Jennifer Martinez on the Aztecs staff.McQuillin, who is currently playing for the Cleveland Comets of the National Pro Fastpitch league, will assume her new role this fall, according to a PCC release on Monday morning.The former Arizona ace pitcher was quoted in the PCC release as being thrilled to join Quiroz's staff.“My hope in working with this team is to help further grow their knowledge of the game and for me to learn from the coaches at Pima as well,” McQuillin said. “I hope the pitching staff as a whole is able to work together to win Pima a lot of ball games. It is not easy to be a pitcher at this level but in working with Nicki, I feel that this staff will learn how to compete to the best of their abilities.”Quiroz said she's thrilled to have McQuillin on-board, giving the Aztecs another venerable voice in the dugout next spring.The PCC coach is hopeful that McQuillin's input can help the Aztecs improve upon their 30-28 record in 2018, getting the team back into contention for a NJCAA championship in the coming years."We (coaching staff) have the knowledge and the experience but Taylor is going to bring a deep and competitive edge just coming off her Arizona career," Quiroz said. "She is going to bring a different perspective. My goal is for her to work with our pitching coach Nicki Johnson as close as possible, Nicki is going to show her a lot especially how to hone her teaching skills. I am honored to have two Division I pitchers on my coaching staff to help mentor and motivate.”