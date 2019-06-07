XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, June 7 to 9

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Friday, June 7



Gingerly alluding to trying circumstances—battling breast cancer and reflecting upon the degradation of political and social affairs—this acclaimed singer-songwriter’s latest self-titled release, her 10th studio album, is filled with an earthy open-heartedness and dreamy poetic imagery. Patty Griffin explores universal themes that bind us inextricably together. At the Rialto Theatre. With English folk singer/guitarist John Smith .



A testament to the darkly weird, Goth/country punks Slim Cessna’s Auto Club along with Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Bird s summon the Mexican muse of The Great Goddess of Teotihuacan, who cultural lore holds benevolently sprouts hallucinogenic morning glories and protects the underworld. The Mission Creeps lead the siege. At 191 Toole.



Following in the tradition of Lee “Scratch” Perry and King Tubby, Tucson’s dub/reggae masters Dub Society skank at the Chicago Bar.



Featuring Heroes Reunion , Critical Miss and Creeper Van , Women Rock Tucson rejoices in the splendor of just that. At Brodie’s Tavern.



Hosted by Stephka Von Snatch , Burlesque in Wonderland will lure you down through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world. At the Surly Wench Pub.



Psychedelic funk/jam band The Bennu shoot through the night at Sky Bar.



Natty & The Sunset serenade with original dreamy folk compositions (and a few covers) at Westbound.



Hailing from the heart of Creole country in Louisiana, this singer/accordionist/drummer is the son of a zydeco legend. Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble flirt with temptation at Monterey Court.



And, in the twilight, as part of the Friday Night Live Free Concert Series , Haboob perform original compositions that elicit feelings of “ennui and hubris” while enveloped in a thick cloud of dust. At Main Gate Square.



From how upbeat Adam Townsend ’s music initially sounds, you might underestimate the emotional depths it can reach. On his debut album, All My Fires, releasing June 7, this local songwriter examines his loves and dreams without sounding cloying. Alongside rustic strings, soulful vocal ensembles and mournful horns, Townsend combines the passionate with the poetic. This new album, described as “the culmination of 10 years of writing and never letting go of a dream to pursue a music career” certainly contains a decade’s worth of observations, cravings and inertia. Even the album’s title seems to hint at a list of burning desires waiting to be extolled. For Townsend, this pleasant storybook is a long time coming. Catch Adam Townsend’s album release show at Club Congress. 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7. 311 East Congress Street. $5. 21+



and Saturday, June 8

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

“Holy Shit,” Latina hip hop artist Claudia Alexandra Feliciano aka Snow Tha Product unleashes her rapid-fire delivery and take no shit ’tude at the Rialto Theatre. The Goin’ Off Tour showcases up-and-comers Castro Escobar, Jandro and James Elizabeth.



KFMA’s night-time radio personality Avery hosts Local Noize Night on the plaza at Hotel Congress. This evening of all-ages bedlam—featuring Alien Atmosphere and Pyrotechnica—carries a distinct alt-rock/metallic edge.



Brash young turks Rough Draft are taking their brand of indie/emo/punk/”whatever” on tour. They are kicking things off with a shindig at Club Congress. The Exbats, Pelt and Carnaval add to the rabble rousing.

Fueled by two acoustic guitars—a 12- and six-string—with a tuba holding down the low end, Sierreño is a regional Mexican sub-genre different from Norteño. Experience

at Club 4th Avenue. Be prepared to scoot boots.

presents the first ever

. Featuring pop-up shops, mad booze and hip hop, of course. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery–Downtown.

Then

hosts

. With beat sets by:

,

,

,

,

,

,

and

. Also at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery–Downtown.

behave like tarts at Irene’s Holy Donuts.

Featuring violin, acoustic guitar and cello this instrumental trio—while backpacking through many regions like musical genres—are on their way to becoming something else.

search for their phantom limbs at Solar Culture.

los Perdidos de SinaloaJae “Motherfuckin” TiltRap & TapRoch MirabeauPushing Buttons:A Monthly Producer GetdownDVOIDMetricTonesNick ArcadeB3NBIRND1Jamaal Tha RXTOP NAXRaajMahalOuros and

And, The Jack, Armed At Night, Chance Romance and Live & Let Die (a tribute to Paul McCartney) gather to Rock For Paws: A Benefit for Hard Luck HoundsAZ. At House of Bards…





Sunday, June 9

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

After bidding “Farewell to the Good Times,” on Burn Something Beautiful (Concord, 2016)—a rumination on mortality, the healing power of love and a paean to the rock ’n’ roll life, renowned singer-songwriter, true believer

chronicles the immigrant experience on his latest: The Crossing. At 191 Toole.

The sound of these kids from Rockford, Illinois, marries western-influenced rock ’n’ roll and classic ’60s soul. Frontman Miles Nielsen also proclaims a love for Cheap Trick. He may be biased, though; He is, after all, Rick Nielsen’s progeny.

. At Club Congress. Bluesy indie rocker Lydian Osman shares “Slow Sighs”.

Music Under The Stars features music by the

. Al fresco, at DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center.

Hungry? Like a side of funk with your scrambled eggs?

are at La Cocina.



Alternative folk singer-songwriter,

perform on the patio at Che’s Lounge.

Stewart Copeland, of The Police, first filmed these siblings performing on the Santa Monica Pier; Since then, they have gone viral on YouTube with more than 8 million views.

Their name means “vampire bat” in Romanian to honor their parents’ Transylvania heritage. “The First Family of Rock,”

perform at House of Bards.



Alejandro EscovedoMiles Nielsen & the Rusted HeartsTucson Pops OrchestraMik & The Funky BrunchKatie Haverly & The AviaryLiliac