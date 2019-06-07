Friday, June 7, 2019
Rocking From Baltimore to Tucson
Posted
By Ambur Wilkerson
on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 2:13 PM
On Tuesday, June 4, Natural Velvet headlined a show at Club Congress. The Baltimore, Maryland based rock band consists of Corynne Ostermann on lead vocals and bass, Kim Te on guitar, Spike Arreaga on guitar and Greg Hatem on drums. The Club Congress performance was the 9th stop on their Daydreamer Tour.
Ostermann noted during the show how beautiful the Arizona sunsets were while miming with her finger a tear falling down her cheek. The edgy four closed off the show with a raunchy cover of Britney Spears' "Gimme More".
