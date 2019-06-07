The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, June 7, 2019

Music

Rocking From Baltimore to Tucson

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 2:13 PM

By Ambur Wilkerson
On Tuesday, June 4, Natural Velvet headlined a show at Club Congress. The Baltimore, Maryland based rock band consists of Corynne Ostermann on lead vocals and bass, Kim Te on guitar, Spike Arreaga on guitar and Greg Hatem on drums. The Club Congress performance was the 9th stop on their Daydreamer Tour.

Ostermann noted during the show how beautiful the Arizona sunsets were while miming with her finger a tear falling down her cheek. The edgy four closed off the show with a raunchy cover of Britney Spears' "Gimme More". 

