click to enlarge

Grow with Google is a day-long FREE event on Monday, June 10 at Joel D. Valdez Main Library that will include workshops and one-on-one consultations for businesses, nonprofits, and job seekers. Google staff will be on-site at this special event aimed to boost economic growth and a skilled workforce in southern Arizona.



9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

One-on-One Coaching

Register for your 20-minute consultation in the library on the day of the event. Consultations will be offered in English and Spanish.

9:30–10:30 a.m.

Discover Digital Resources to Empower Your Community





11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Get Your Business Online

1:30–2:30 p.m.

Using Data to Drive Business Growth

3:30–4:30 p.m.

Power Your Job Search with Google Tools

You don't want to miss this one!In addition to one-on-one coaching four workshops will be offered. Reserve your spot in your preferred sessions with Google online . Space is limited.Questions? Visit library.pima.gov or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010.