Adam Townsend Releases Soulful Debut Album

Tucson indie singer-songwriter Adam Townsend releases his debut record, “All My Fires,” today, June 7 at Hotel Congress.Townsend drifts from neo soul through Motown, blues, and folk music, the bit of grit in his voice resounds as he howls to the anthem of enduring love. From the edge of gospel in “Whiskey,” to his soulful collaboration with 16-year-old Nashville native Lindsey Lomis in “Hurricane,” his new record carries dreams of bonfires, feverish aching love, summer nights driving around in an old truck and easy southern living."I get a lot of inspirations from older music and older musicians," Townsend says. "Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding, and Aretha Franklin...I learned to cut my teeth learning to play guitar listening to Jimi Hendrix."The release of Townsend’s debut record marks his return home to Tucson from six years in San Diego, spent songwriting, performing, and producing music."Writing music comes from a place of just needing to get it out," he says. "I have melodies and lyrics in my head all day long."He recorded and produced his album in the Bomb Shelter Studio in Nashville, Tennessee and brings all the soulful flavor to share with you tonight with his band at Hotel Congress. “All My Fires” Record Release, doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.caught up with this up-and-comer for a brief Q&A. Let’s find out what keeps Adam Townsend afloat.My family is what keeps me going. I have an incredible support system between my amazing wife, my son and my parents. I couldn’t do any of this without them. I’d also say that music helps keep me going. At every dark moment of my life, my family and my music have been there to keep me afloat.So much about this song, and even my upcoming record, is an expression of where I’ve been as a musician for the last ten years. There were moments when I thought I’d never be able to make this record. And getting to do it in such an iconic city like Nashville, with the help of incredibly talented musicians, who themselves have known a similar hope and resilience, gave me the energy I needed on all my songs...Especially “Beautiful Life.”I’m a Tucson native. I spent some time in San Diego after college, but came back to my roots a few years ago. Tucson has always been a special place to me and even though I grew up here, it’s been nice to carve out a place of my own with my wife and son. I couldn’t imagine calling anywhere else home. Growing up, music was always a big part of my life. Both my parents were very musical; My dad played extensively around Tucson in the 1970s and ‘80s. My parents tell me I was a musical kid, but I really started honing my skills in high school. By the time I got to the U of A, I knew music was more than just a hobby. Since then I’ve been continuing to develop my music and am looking forward to what the next few years will bring.I’m really looking forward to releasing my full length album in June and doing a fun album release show. (Tonight!)