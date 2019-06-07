26 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: June 7 to 9

click to enlarge
Friday:
National Donut Day at 1912 Brewing.
In celebration of this definitely real holiday, 1912 Brewing is teaming up with Irene’s Holy Donuts to deliver you some super-sweet food and drink pairings. Irene’s is making a specialty type of donut for this event, and 1912 is pairing it with a craft beer. This is a limited supply pairing, first come, first served! 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. Details here.
Family Funday at the Farmers Market at Trail Dust Town.
To kick off the summer season, Trail Dust Town is hosting their First Friday Family Fundays. The morning features 15 local food vendors and family access to the Trail Dust Town carnival. This first event includes live music, a petting zoo and plenty of local foods. 8 a.m. to noon Friday June 7. 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Details here.
click to enlarge
June Blind Wine Tasting.
Maynards Market & Kitchen are kicking off each month of their Summer Wine Tasting series with a blind wine tasting. Contestants get to blindly try five wines and guess the varietals. If their choices are correct, they may win a bottle to take home. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12. Free entry to wine tastings for Maynards Wine Club members. Details here.
Tócalo Tucson–“On the Precipice.”
The UA’s Fred Fox School of Music is putting on its second annual chamber percussion seminar, featuring guest artists like Bob Becker of the Steve Reich Ensemble, virtuoso vibraphonist Anders Åstrand and award-winning composer Matthew Burtner. Just some of the highlights? Four world premieres of brand-new chamber works for percussion from resident student composers, as well as solo keyboard percussion works by Becker and Åstrand. What a treat that you have a chance to see something like this in the Old Pueblo. What an even bigger treat that it’s free! 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7. UA Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Free. Details here.
The Pima County Home & Garden Show.
There’s no place like home. Especially when you get your home all decked out and beautified after attending a home show. And boy, is this home show going to deliver. Your landscaping, contracting, design, entertainment and remodeling dreams will all come true. Get new, energy-efficient windows and doors! Win a barbecue island! Look into solar panels, like you’ve been meaning to for years! Take a “how-to” seminar on anything from cooking to construction to finance. You’ll go home inspired. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $8, or free for kids 16 and under. Details here.
click to enlarge
Fantastic Planet.
You might hear quite a few movies described as drug trips, but none do it quite so effectively as this bizarre French animation. The Loft Cinema is screening Fantastic Planet, a surreal storybook romp telling of a future where tiny humans battle against enormous blue aliens. Part Yellow Submarine, part War of the Worlds, this might just prove contact highs can transfer from celluloid to audience. 10 to 11:15 p.m. Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. Details here.
click to enlarge
Saturday:
Mead Tasting at Arizona Beer House.
Featuring drinks from Superstition Meadery and food from Culinary Graduate Food Truck, Arizona Beer House is hosting an evening of complimentary mead samples. Come on down and get your samples of honey wine! 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8. 150 S. Kolb Road. Details here.
2nd Saturdays Downtown.
This monthly family-friendly event celebrates all things uniquely Tucson, and gathers them in a big downtown extravaganza. It features booths from local businesses and restaurants, as well as local musicians on stage and multiple food vendors. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8. 125 E. Congress Street. Details here.
click to enlarge
Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures.
Your favorite museum of all things tiny has two special exhibits this summer. On display from June 4 to Sept. 15 is “Borrowed Time/Borrowed Books,” featuring six miniature libraries inspired by the libraries in All the Presidents Men, Fahrenheit 451, Wings of Desire, The Time Machine, The Breakfast Club and “Time Enough at Last” (that heartbreaking Twilight Zone episode about the guy with the glasses who works at a bank). And on display from June 4 all the way to May 31, 2020 is “Miniature Silver,” a collection of pieces that belonged to Helen Goodman Luria that date to as early as the 1600s. There are 150 pieces on display, some with specific functions, most just designed to delight. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. $10.50 GA, $8.50 senior 65+/military, $7 student/youth 4 to 17, free for kids 3 and under. Details here.
Neon Words: 10 Brilliant Ways to Light Up Your Writing.
Mage Pellegrino used to be a writer-in-residence at the Pima County Library. Now, she’s the author—along with Kay Sather—of this book, which the two wrote by getting together for coffee once a week for a decade and talking about the most effective writing tools they’ve used over the past 30 years. So if you’re looking for ways to improve your writing, this curated list is sure to be of some use! At this event, enjoy readings, a raffle, a short film, a make-and-take activity from the book and refreshments. (We’re talking mesquite cookies and prickly pear lemonade, so get there early!) 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Dusenberry-River Library, 5605 E. River Road. Free. Details here.
Tai Chi in the Garden.
You’ve probably heard of Tai Chi, but you might not be totally clear on what exactly it is. It translates literally to “supreme ultimate boxing,” which, you gotta admit, is objectively cool as hell. It’s a form of internal Chinese martial art, which means it’s occupied with the spiritual and the mental more than the physical. Anyway, there’s your Tai Chi primer. Come try it out in the gorgeous setting of Mission Garden. Scott Risano leads classes, and beginners are welcome. Why not give it a shot? 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8. Mission Garden: Friends of Tucson’s Birthplace, 946 W. Mission Lane. $10. Details here.
Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum: World Oceans Night.
We sure don’t think of the Sonoran Desert as a place with lots of water. But technically, the Sea of Cortez is part of the Sonoran Desert. So an ocean-themed activity is warranted, right? Head to the Desert Museum to celebrate the sea with free sustainable seafood, kid-friendly activities from the Marine Awareness and Conservation Society and the Fin Foundation, and presentations from folks like Joellen Russell of the UA. You’ll learn about sharks, about how desert animals and ocean animals aren’t as different as you think and about climate change. And you’ll have fun the whole time! 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $19.95 seniors 65+, $8.95 for kids 3 to 12, free for kids under 3, $17.95 for active or retired military, $16.95 for Arizona/Sonora residents. Details here.
Summer Safari Saturday Nights.
Tucson is a great city, but it’s pretty disappointing when summer rolls around and there’s no beach to go to. But wait! The Reid Park Zoo’s Saturday night program is offering the next-best thing, with sand, water, music by Shrimp Chaperone (there are shrimp at the beach sometimes, right? Festive!) and food from Rubio’s. While you cool down under the cover of evening, you can learn about how different animals, like otters, grizzly bear, alligator, tapir, elephants and ferrets enjoy water and mini-beaches in their habitats. Food and drink specials, games and keeper chats are there just like they are every week, too. Saturday, June 8. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Ct. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids ages 2 to 14 and free for zoo members. Details here.
FC Tucson vs. Richmond Kickers.
Let’s play some futbol! Or, as we Americans like to call it, for some reason, soccer! Actually, let’s just watch our local soccer club do it, because they’ll probably do a better job. Our home team is currently ranked fifth out of 10 among the teams in the United Soccer League (USL) League 1, with the Richmond Kickers at fourth, so this is a perfect opportunity for our players to work their way to the top. Win or lose, though, the team will be excited to see how many Tucsonans show up to cheer them on at this home game! 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Kino North Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way. $16. Details here.
Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch.
It’s time for the farmer’s market! Heirloom Farmers Market hangs out up in Oro Valley on Saturdays along the shared use path, and the first 20 people to roll up (or walk up) via the path get a $1 coupon to use at the market. What better form of motivation to get some exercise than free stuff? While you peruse the rows of vendors, the kids can hang out at the craft section, where they’ll be making a Fathers’ Day photo frame. 8 a.m. to noon. Saturday, June 8. Steam Pump Ranch, 1901 N. Oracle Road. Details here.
Tucson Cars and Coffee.
There’s nothing like the hot weather to make you appreciate the air conditioning of your car. But hey, there’s lots more to appreciate about cars than that they keep you cool in Tucson. Some of them are real works of art! Obsessions Car Club’s event at La Encantada is the group’s Second Saturdays car show, held in the morning so we can beat the heat (and with coffee, so you can beat the sleep). This month’s featured cars are rat rods, roadsters, hot rods and T-buckets. Be there or be somewhere not as fun. 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8. La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. Free. Details here.
Astronomy & Wine at Flying Leap Vineyards.
If you’re looking to get out of town, or to a place where the stargazing is especially good, head about an hour southwest to the city of Elgin, where Flying Leap Vineyards is hosting a guided tour of the summer night sky. Chuck Dugan, a local astronomer and former Kitt Peak guide, will be leading the event and the gazing through 8- and 11-inch telescopes. Your ticket includes a glass of wine from the vineyard’s tasting bar as well as a dinner of fried chicken biscuits and potato salad/slaw provided by Chef Adam Puckle. Come see the Omega Centaurus, Jupiter and its moons, the Sombrero Galaxy, the Ring Nebula and more! 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Flying Leap Estate Winery, 342 Elgin Road. $54.95. Details here.
click to enlarge
The Fifth Element.
Casa Video Film Bar is screening this Bruce Willis spectacular, back by popular demand! This goofy and imaginative sci-fi adventure features more memorable gags and quips than it has any right to, which is probably one of the reasons it’s managed to stay in our cultural memory. Multipasses ahoy! 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Details here.
Wild Relatives.
When the Syrian Revolution turned Aleppo into a warzone, an international agricultural research center was forced to relocate to Lebanon. Part of this process included gathering seeds from the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, a secure facility deep in the arctic which holds millions of seeds in case of a global catastrophe. The Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art is screening this documentary about the power of preservation. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8. 265 S. Church Ave. Free. Details here.
Sunday:
click to enlarge
Bite Me.
The Screening Room hosts the one-night-only Tucson premiere of an independent feature film about a real-life vampire and the IRS agent who audits her. Part of the “Joyful Vampire Tour of America,” this screening includes a Q&A with the film’s writer and star. The Joyful Vampire Tour of America is a “three-month, 40+ city, RV-fueled event and screening tour” based around this film. 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 9. 127 E. Congress Street. $7. Details here.
Sayonara Day Party at La Cocina.
While La Cocina is enchanting in the evenings, it can also be quite lively during the days. This party includes food by Desert Island Eatery, drinks by La Cocina and live music. Desert Island Eatery is celebrating the closing of their Campbell location and opening new doors in Phoenix. 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 9. 201 N. Court Ave. Family friendly.
Geronimo’s Revenge and Shifty’s Pop-Up Dinner. Chef Jeronimo Madril of Geronimo’s Revenge and Chef Matty Parsons of Shifty’s are getting together for a four-course night of food and drinks. Dishes include pork chop, roasted apricot, Forbes Al Pastor sausage, plus two special cocktails made to pair with the food. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 11. 220 E. Broadway Blvd. $60. Details here.
Celebrating the Spectrum.
Desert Voices, Arizona’s premier LGBTQ+ chorus (which celebrated 30 years last year!) is putting on their annual show to celebrate people and sexualities all across the spectrum. And they’ve invited some of their friends from other choruses, like the Reveille Men’s Chorus, the Phoenix Women’s Chorus, the Phoenix Men’s Chorus at the Youth Ensemble. Come hear some beautiful music (that couldn’t be made without a whole “spectrum” of notes) and watch these choruses raise their voices higher than ever in both solidarity and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Arizona Theatre Company, 330 S. Scott Ave. $20 in advance/$25 at the door. Details here.
click to enlarge
BT2 Performance.
Ballet Tucson’s youth company (and Tucson’s premier youth ballet) is closing out the season with this concert, featuring the pieces Paquita and Patchwork, as well as the premiere of Mozart Melange. They’ll plie, jete and pique across the stage, and you’ll be saying “hooray, hooray, hooray!” from the audience. Support local art, especially a kind that takes so much discipline to look so effortless. 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. $25 GA. Details here.
Celebrating the Spectrum.
Desert Voices, Arizona’s premier LGBTQ+ chorus (which celebrated 30 years last year!) is putting on their annual show to celebrate people and sexualities all across the spectrum. And they’ve invited some of their friends from other choruses, like the Reveille Men’s Chorus, the Phoenix Women’s Chorus, the Phoenix Men’s Chorus at the Youth Ensemble. Come hear some beautiful music (that couldn’t be made without a whole “spectrum” of notes) and watch these choruses raise their voices higher than ever in both solidarity and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Arizona Theatre Company, 330 S. Scott Ave. $20 in advance/$25 at the door. Details here.
Second SundAZe Family Day at TMA.
Are you familiar with Josef Albers? He was a designer, photographer, typographer and poet, but was probably best known for his geometric art pieces, like “Homage to the Square.” Take some inspiration from Albers at this event and explore ideas of color, minimalism and geometric abstraction through printmaking with recycled materials and making collages using squares. You’ll also have a chance to learn more about the man behind the work and take a family-focused tour of TMA’s exhibit “Learning to See: Josef Albers” at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave. Free. Details here.
Tucson Pops!
This outdoor summer music event continues, this week with guest conductor Toru Tagawa, the artistic director and conductor of the Sierra Vista Symphony and the current president of the American String Teachers Association of Arizona. He joined his fist philharmonic orchestra at age 9, so he knows what he’s doing. Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo, a 17-piece band made up of high school students from Pueblo Magnet High School and specializing in authentic mariachi, is also performing songs like 'El son de la negra' and 'La Virgen de la Macarena.' Also on the schedule: The Barber of Seville Overture
, selections from West Side Story
and music from Pirates of the Caribbean
. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9. DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. Free. Details here.
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.